Richards describes how people can accidentally create a new problem while trying to solve an old one: “Imagine you have a genuine nutrient deficiency; it’s causing you to feel unwell. You take a supplement to correct the deficiency and feel better. You like feeling better so you continue to take it. Before too long you begin to feel unwell, except this time it’s because you now have too much and you’ve inadvertently created a new problem. But it can’t be the supplement, because you trust the supplement, after all it made you feel better.”