Bafleh Jewellery organises blood donation camp with Ithra Dubai and Dubai Health

Commenting on the initiative, Ramesh Vora, Chairman of Bafleh Jewellery, said: “At Bafleh Jewellery, we believe that true success is measured not only by business achievements but also by the positive impact we create in society. Blood donation is one of the most selfless acts of kindness, and through this initiative, we hope to inspire more people to come forward and contribute towards saving lives. We sincerely thank Dubai Health, Ithra Dubai, and every donor who made this campaign a meaningful success.”