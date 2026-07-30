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Bafleh Jewellery organises blood donation camp with Ithra Dubai and Dubai Health

Employees, customers and residents unite in Bafleh Jewellery blood donation camp

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Bafleh Jewellery organises blood donation camp with Ithra Dubai and Dubai Health

Dubai: Reinforcing its commitment to community welfare and social responsibility, Bafleh Jewellery, in association with Dubai Health and Ithra Dubai, successfully organised a Blood Donation Camp.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, customers, and members of the community, who came together with a shared purpose of donating blood and helping save lives. The camp was organised to support Dubai Health’s continuous efforts to maintain adequate blood reserves for patients in need.

Commenting on the initiative, Ramesh Vora, Chairman of Bafleh Jewellery, said: “At Bafleh Jewellery, we believe that true success is measured not only by business achievements but also by the positive impact we create in society. Blood donation is one of the most selfless acts of kindness, and through this initiative, we hope to inspire more people to come forward and contribute towards saving lives. We sincerely thank Dubai Health, Ithra Dubai, and every donor who made this campaign a meaningful success.”

As a brand deeply rooted in the UAE for decades, Bafleh Jewellery remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote health, compassion, and community well-being, while continuing to give back to the society it proudly serves.

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