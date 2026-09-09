Ollie Millroy hails Loek Hartog after rival saves him from burning car in China GT crash

Formula 1 star and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen also praises Hartog’s actions
British driver Ollie Millroy said he “owes his life” to fellow driver Loek Hartog after the Dutchman bravely pulled him from a burning car following a huge crash during the opening race of the China GT Championship in Shanghai during the weekend.
The terrifying incident occurred around 20 minutes into the race when Millroy’s Ferrari was hit heavily from the side following a collision involving two other cars. The impact sent his car into flames.
The race was immediately red-flagged, but with safety marshals and fire crews unable to reach the scene straight away, Hartog stopped his own car and rushed to Millroy’s aid.
The 23-year-old first tried to reach Millroy from the driver’s side, pulling away part of the damaged door. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher from a nearby official and used it to tackle the flames before courageously reaching Millroy from the opposite side of the wreck and dragging him to safety.
Millroy was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for multiple fractures and a bruised lung.
“I owe my life to you,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Loek Hartog stopped instantly with no flag marshals or fire crews in sight, and risked his own life to get me out of the car.
“I don’t remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and one hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life.
“One day I will tell our three kids this story and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too. I’m laying here tonight with five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung, but it could have been much worse. Thank you Loek.”
Hartog said he never hesitated before running towards the burning Ferrari.
“When I saw a car turning into a huge fireball far ahead, there wasn’t really a decision to make,” he said on social media. “From what I had seen, I genuinely believed the driver might not be able to get out by himself. I stopped, got out, and went towards the car. There was never a moment of doubt.
“It was terrifying, and there were moments when I didn’t know if I’d ever manage to get Ollie out. But it’s not about what I did; I’m sure many people in my position would have reacted exactly the same way.”
Formula 1 star and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen also praised Hartog’s actions, saying the Dutchman’s intervention was crucial in saving Millroy’s life.
“Yes, that is incredible. He did that really well. A lot of respect for that. Without him, he wouldn’t have survived. Yes, very special,” Verstappen said.
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