Ramp-up plan: Local media reported the mega-battery plan with the following figures: ₱7B per 100 MW gives ₱59.5B for 850 MW; and ₱700B for 10,000 MW.

“Giant batteries”: The plan is "grid-scale" battery energy storage system (BESS) at multiple sites, not one giant battery.

The ₱ 700B is not an approved budget: Sy Jr said it “could be” 10,000 MW. Only the 850 MW across six sites is described as "ongoing".

Storage duration is unreported: The figures are in megawatts ()MW), not megawatt hours (MWh), so the number of hours the batteries can discharge is unclear.

Ownership is unresolved. Local reporting framed the pitch as allowing NGCP to "invest". It is not clear whether the DOE rule or the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) wou;c consider NGCP, a grid operator, to invest in grid-scale battery storage. It's a regulatory gray area.

Battery storage prices have fallen 93% in 15 years, making solar-plus-storage a rival to gas "peaker" plants, according to a McKinsey & Co analysis published Oct. 22.

Utility-scale solar is the lowest-cost power source in most Asian markets.

Renewable costs across Asia-Pacific are reportedly about 13% below coal and could be a third cheaper by 2030. Solar overtook gas as Asia’s third-largest power source in the 12 months to April 2026.

According to Mordor Intelligence Philippines Solar Energy Market Report, national solar capacity is projected to grow rapidly through the coming years:

2026: ~5.43 GW

2027: ~6.94 GW (boosted by major utility projects like the Meralco Terra Solar project adding up to 3,500 MWp upon phased rollout)

2032: Projected to reach 23.35 GW, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.46% from 2027 onward.