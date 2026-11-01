GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Manila billionaire Henry Sy Jr. pitches $11-billion 10,000MW 'powerbank' to cut electricity rates: Will EPIRA let him do it?

Sy Jr. proposes $11-billion grid battery network to tackle Philippines' power challenges

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
HENY SY JR., 72, a Filipino tycoon also known as "Big Boy", chairs SM Prime. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and chairs its parent firm, Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc. He is now pitching for a 10,000 MW mega-battery network that would cost around ₱700 billion (about $11 billion).
HENY SY JR., 72, a Filipino tycoon also known as "Big Boy", chairs SM Prime. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and chairs its parent firm, Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc. He is now pitching for a 10,000 MW mega-battery network that would cost around ₱700 billion (about $11 billion).
SM Prime / Supplied

MANILA: Filipino tycoon Henry Sy Jr. is pitching a nationwide chain of battery energy storage systems to help ease high electricity costs over the long term.

His idea: prepare the grid for a possible El Niño in 2027, through a relatively quick rollout of giant powerbanks.

Speaking at a rare media chat on Thursday, Sy, who chairs the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)’s parent firm Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc., said the country should take advantage of the sharp decline in battery prices.

He said the battery buildout could reach 10,000 MW in a relatively short period of time: five years.

At a cost of at least ₱7 billion per 100 MW, the first 850 MW would cost about ₱59.5 billion.

The full 10,000 MW battery network would run around ₱700 billion (about $11 billion).

By comparison, the controversial and kickback-ridden Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) with a Westinghouse reactor, built from 1976 to 1983, costing Filipino taxpayers $2.3 billion — but was never energised — is rated at 621MW.

Project 'Airbag'

The proposal is tied to NGCP’s “Project Airbag.”

NGCP says 850 MW is ongoing across six sites, including Laoag, Gamu, Santiago, Calatrava, Dumanjug and Ubay, with another 1,000 MW across 12 sites under assessment.

Sy framed it as a bridge: batteries do not create electricity and cannot replace dependable generation over long periods.

The timing reflects supply and price pressure. El Niño could cut hydropower output where plants depend on rainfall and reservoirs, and the Visayas is especially tight.

₱12.43 ($0.19)
Average electricity rate per kilowatthour (kWh) in the Philippine, as per the DOE, highest rate Southeast Asia (and higher than the US average of $0.1816.

The DOE said the average electricity rate hit ₱12.43 per kWh, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Rising demand

The DOE’s Power Development Plan projects peak demand rising from 16,596 MW in 2022 to 68,483 MW in 2050, about 5.2% a year.

A summary of the Philippine Energy Plan puts peak demand at 33,056 MW by 2035, up about 83% from 18,056 MW in 2024.

By that yardstick, 10,000 MW of batteries would equal roughly 30% of 2035 peak demand.

FAMILY WEALTH: In Forbes' 2026 list of the Philippines' 50 Richest, the Sy siblings (Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert, and Harley) together hold a combined net worth of $9.2 billion, placing them at No. 2 in the country after Enrique Razon Jr.

Capacity vs new supply

That counts as capacity, not new supply.

The DOE has also outlined a 10-year auction for at least 25 GW of renewables, with deliveries from 2027 through 2035.

Batteries are not new here. San Miguel Global Power says it operates about 1,000 MW of battery storage across 32 locations. The open question is who may own them.

There may be a legal challenge to this grid-scale battery drive: DOE rule bars NGCP from owning batteries because EPIRA treats them as generation.

Sy said storage could eventually help integrate more renewables and reduce exposure to imported fuel price swings.

The story so far:

  • Ramp-up plan: Local media reported the mega-battery plan with the following figures: ₱7B per 100 MW gives ₱59.5B for 850 MW; and ₱700B for 10,000 MW.

  • “Giant batteries”: The plan is "grid-scale" battery energy storage system (BESS) at multiple sites, not one giant battery.

  • The 700B is not an approved budget: Sy Jr said it “could be” 10,000 MW. Only the 850 MW across six sites is described as "ongoing".

  • Storage duration is unreported: The figures are in megawatts ()MW), not megawatt hours (MWh), so the number of hours the batteries can discharge is unclear.

  • Ownership is unresolved. Local reporting framed the pitch as allowing NGCP to "invest". It is not clear whether the DOE rule or the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) wou;c consider NGCP, a grid operator, to invest in grid-scale battery storage. It's a regulatory gray area.

  • Battery storage prices have fallen 93% in 15 years, making solar-plus-storage a rival to gas "peaker" plants, according to a McKinsey & Co analysis published Oct. 22.

  • Utility-scale solar is the lowest-cost power source in most Asian markets.

  • Renewable costs across Asia-Pacific are reportedly about 13% below coal and could be a third cheaper by 2030. Solar overtook gas as Asia’s third-largest power source in the 12 months to April 2026.

  • According to Mordor Intelligence Philippines Solar Energy Market Report, national solar capacity is projected to grow rapidly through the coming years:

    2026: ~5.43 GW

    2027: ~6.94 GW (boosted by major utility projects like the Meralco Terra Solar project adding up to 3,500 MWp upon phased rollout)

    2032: Projected to reach 23.35 GW, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.46% from 2027 onward.

The big picture

Henry Sy Jr. is positioning NGCP as a storage owner to bridge supply gaps and stabilise rising electricity demand, but ownership rules and financing -- not technology -- will decide whether this scales.

5.43 gigawatts
The total Philippine solar power capacity in 2026 is estimated at around 5.43 gigawatts (GW) (or approximately 5,430 MW), rising about 39% from the recorded 3.89 GW at the end of 2025, which includes roughly 1,300 MW of installed rooftop solar, as per the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Why it matters

Electricity costs are the highest in Southeast Asia. If storage cuts peak shortages and costly emergency supply, households and businesses benefit, but the P700 billion price tag raises questions about who pays.

The initial work for Henry Sr Jr's proposal, linked to NGCP’s “Project Airbag”, is already in place: 850 MW is ongoing across six sites, with another 1,000 MW across 12 sites "under assessment".

TL, DR

Manila Magnate Henry Sy Jr. pitched a ₱700-billion, 10,000-MW battery buildout via NGCP. An 850-MW first phase across six sites is underway, as a bridge to a possible 2027 El Niño.

What’s next

Watch for DOE and ERC positions on NGCP owning batteries, financing and rate treatment, the 1,000-MW assessment results, and whether the 2027 El Niño forecast firms up.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

VERSATILE, FLEXIBLE, DISTRIBUTED POWER: Solar power can be used to generate electricity in a variety of settings, from large-scale solar farms to small rooftop installations. This versatility makes it a practical option for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial use. A view of the Shams solar power project in Abu Dhabi.

Solar quietly overtakes nuclear as a power source

3m read
Asia is leading the global energy transition with a $15-trillion drive led by solar and batteries from 2026 through 2040, according to a new study.

How Asia is building a $15-trillion energy empire

4m read
This photograph taken on April 4, 2026 shows a customer shopping for solar inverters at an electrical appliance store in Rawalpindi as Pakistan faces energy supply chain disruptions amid the Middle East war.

Solar boom: Pakistan, Philippines turn to rooftops

4m read
Solar panels on a factory rooftop in the US next to a fossil fuel storage facility. The US solar industry has installed enough capacity to power more than 50 million homes despite new tariffs, permitting barriers and policy uncertainty.

US builds solar capacity enough for 50 million homes

3m read