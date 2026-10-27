Coal stays dominant for longer than expected. It makes up about 47% of Asia’s primary energy mix, versus 25% for oil and about 12% for gas. In power generation it supplies more than half of Asia’s electricity, and 67% in South Asia, led by India.

Coal demand is up: China’s coal use should slowly decline, but demand in India and Southeast Asia is expected to keep the regional total steady. Asian thermal coal prices are elevated because of lower Chinese output, Indonesian supply quotas and gas-to-coal switching in Japan and South Korea.

Gas slows, then rebounds. Demand growth is expected to slow over the next 5 to 10 years as countries favor cheap coal and fast renewables, then recover, driven mainly by industry shifting away from oil and coal.

Clean power is getting cheaper. About $300 billion a year is needed for wind and solar, mostly in India and Southeast Asia. Utility-scale solar is the lowest-cost power source in most Asian markets.

Renewable costs across Asia-Pacific are reportedly about 13% below coal and could be a third cheaper by 2030. Solar overtook gas as Asia’s third-largest power source in the 12 months to April 2026.

For the first time, China generated less than half its electricity from coal in the first half of 2026.

Battery storage prices have fallen 93% in 15 years, making solar-plus-storage a rival to gas peaking plants.

Biofuels as an import shield. McKinsey sees $90 billion to $100 billion in annual fuel imports replaceable by 2040.

India, which already uses a 20% ethanol blend, moved in May toward E30 specifications.