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Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on reports of playing with Pakistan, Asian players

Shikhar Dhawan denies participation in World T20 Continent Cup, warns legal action

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shikhar Dhawan announced brand ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh
Shikhar Dhawan announced brand ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

Dubai: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has denied agreeing to participate in the World T20 Continent Cup after his name was announced as part of the Asia Warriors squad, saying the organisers used it without his permission.

Dhawan was advertised to feature alongside Pakistan players Iftikhar Ahmed and Sohail Tanvir in the tournament. However, the left-handed batter took to social media to clarify that he had not authorised his participation and warned that legal action could follow.

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this,” Dhawan wrote on X.

He also urged the media and fans not to rely on announcements that he had not authorised.

“I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” he added.

The World T20 Continent Cup organisers subsequently issued a statement confirming that Dhawan would not be part of the Asia Warriors squad for the upcoming competition.

They attributed his absence to “scheduling conflicts and certain technical considerations”, while thanking the former India international for his association and support.

The statement did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Dhawan’s inclusion or his subsequent denial.

The development raises questions over the announcement of the Asia Warriors squad, which had been promoted with Dhawan among its headline names. Former Indian spinner Rahul Sharma, West Indies legend Dwayne Smith and Bangladeshi veterans Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyadh are still listed as participants in the upcoming tournament.

Dhawan, who retired from international and domestic cricket in 2024, represented India in 34 Tests, 167 one-day internationals and 68 Twenty20 internationals. He was a key member of India’s limited-overs teams and played a prominent role in the country’s 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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