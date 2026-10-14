The development raises questions over the announcement of the Asia Warriors squad, which had been promoted with Dhawan among its headline names. Former Indian spinner Rahul Sharma, West Indies legend Dwayne Smith and Bangladeshi veterans Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyadh are still listed as participants in the upcoming tournament.

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this,” Dhawan wrote on X.

Dhawan was advertised to feature alongside Pakistan players Iftikhar Ahmed and Sohail Tanvir in the tournament. However, the left-handed batter took to social media to clarify that he had not authorised his participation and warned that legal action could follow.

Dubai: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has denied agreeing to participate in the World T20 Continent Cup after his name was announced as part of the Asia Warriors squad, saying the organisers used it without his permission.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.