Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, will be among the headline names in the Asia Warriors squad. The left-hander enjoyed a successful international career with India, particularly in limited-overs cricket, and was part of the teams that won the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2015 World Cup.

The competition is designed to showcase established names from international cricket in a T20 format. The organisers have announced nine matches, including the championship final, with more than 60 retired international players expected to feature across the four teams.

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