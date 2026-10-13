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Shikhar Dhawan to play alongside Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed for Asia Warriors

India's Dhawan to team up with Pakistan's Iftikhar and Tanvir in T20 tournament

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shikhar Dhawan and Iftikhar Ahmed
Shikhar Dhawan and Iftikhar Ahmed
AFP

Dubai: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan will share the Asia Warriors dressing room with Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed and Sohail Tanvir at the inaugural World T20 Continent Cup, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in December 2026.

The tournament will bring together former international cricketers representing four continents, with Asia Warriors competing against Africa Lions, Europe Champions and North America Eagles.

The competition is designed to showcase established names from international cricket in a T20 format. The organisers have announced nine matches, including the championship final, with more than 60 retired international players expected to feature across the four teams.

Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, will be among the headline names in the Asia Warriors squad. The left-hander enjoyed a successful international career with India, particularly in limited-overs cricket, and was part of the teams that won the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2015 World Cup.

Dhawan will share the dressing room with experienced Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar and Tanvir. The left-arm pacer was part of Pakistan’s victorious 2009 T20 World Cup squad and has played in several franchise leagues around the world.

The Asia Warriors have announced a 24-man squad for the tournament, combining familiar international names with other players. Asia Warriors also includes other notable names such as Indian spinner Rahul Sharma, Bangladeshi veterans Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyadh.

The organisers have yet to reveal the full fixture schedule, with further updates expected ahead of the December event. The World T20 Continent Cup will be played in Hong Kong.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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