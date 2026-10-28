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Vijay Deverakonda’s Abu Dhabi weekend: Louvre Abu Dhabi, UFC and pictures with Sidharth Malhotra and Shikhar Dhawan

The post follows Vijay’s response to trolling over his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a weekend in Abu Dhabi, visiting cultural attractions and attending a UFC event. He also poses with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a weekend in Abu Dhabi, visiting cultural attractions and attending a UFC event. He also poses with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has given fans a glimpse of his Abu Dhabi weekend, sharing pictures from his visits to the Louver Abu Dhabi and the capital’s other attractions, along with a star-studded moment with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The Arjun Reddy star took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos capturing his time in the UAE capital, with art, food, sporting entertainment, and celebrity company in his weekend itinerary.

“Louvre by day. UFC by night. A good meal somewhere in between... and another one after. My kind of Abu Dhabi weekend,” Vijay wrote in the caption.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, renowned for its distinctive architecture and international art collections, was a cultural highlight of his visit. Vijay also explored teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, known for its immersive, interactive art installations, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which takes visitors on a journey through the history of life on Earth.

One photo featured Vijay with Sidharth Malhotra and Shikhar Dhawan, bringing together stars from Indian cinema and cricket. Sidharth is known for Hindi films including Shershaah, while Dhawan is a former India international cricketer who made his mark as an opening batter.

Vijay, who rose to prominence in Telugu cinema with films such as Arjun Reddy and Liger, appeared to enjoy a mix of cultural exploration and entertainment during his time in the capital.

His caption captured the getaway's relaxed mood, with museum visits and art experiences by day giving way to UFC action at night, with meals along the way.

The post comes a day after Vijay responded to online trolling surrounding his relationship with actor Rashmika Mandanna. His latest Instagram update focused on his Abu Dhabi experiences, offering followers a glimpse of his weekend in the city.

With its art museums, immersive installations, dining destinations, and major sporting events, Abu Dhabi offers visitors a combination of cultural and entertainment experiences. Vijay’s photographs showcased several of these attractions while drawing attention to his meeting with Sidharth and Dhawan.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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