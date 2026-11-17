Dhawan shares Zoravar with his former wife, Aesha Mukerji. The couple separated in 2021, and their divorce was granted in 2023. Following the divorce proceedings, Dhawan was not awarded permanent custody of his son but was granted visitation rights and the opportunity to communicate through video calls. He has previously spoken publicly about the emotional difficulties of being separated from his child.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has made an emotional revelation about his strained relationship with his son, saying he has not spoken to him in more than four years. The retired opening batter also opened up about his second marriage, crediting wife, Sophie Shine, with bringing stability and discipline into his life.

“When I was single for about three to four years in my life after separation, I enjoyed quite a lot. However, ever since Sophie entered my life, I've felt a sense of stability. My routines have changed for good. I am more disciplined and living my life at ease,” he said.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.