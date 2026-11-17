Inside Shikhar Dhawan's luxurious Gurugram home and his life beyond cricket
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has made an emotional revelation about his strained relationship with his son, saying he has not spoken to him in more than four years. The retired opening batter also opened up about his second marriage, crediting wife, Sophie Shine, with bringing stability and discipline into his life.
In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, during a tour of the couple’s Gurugram home, Dhawan spoke about missing his son Zoravar and his continued attempts to reach out to him.
“I keep texting him on a blocked number. I am manifesting to bring him back in my life,” Dhawan said, expressing his hope of reconnecting with his son.
Dhawan shares Zoravar with his former wife, Aesha Mukerji. The couple separated in 2021, and their divorce was granted in 2023. Following the divorce proceedings, Dhawan was not awarded permanent custody of his son but was granted visitation rights and the opportunity to communicate through video calls. He has previously spoken publicly about the emotional difficulties of being separated from his child.
The former cricketer also discussed how his relationship with Sophie has changed his outlook on life.
Dhawan revealed that he was initially reluctant to remarry after his separation from Aesha. However, meeting Sophie changed his perspective.
“When I was single for about three to four years in my life after separation, I enjoyed quite a lot. However, ever since Sophie entered my life, I've felt a sense of stability. My routines have changed for good. I am more disciplined and living my life at ease,” he said.
The couple first met in Dubai through mutual friends and dated for two years before getting engaged. They married on February 21, 2026.
Sophie said she was initially attracted to Dhawan but was unsure about moving to India. She also revealed that she wanted to get married, although she did not pressure him to decide.
The conversation also offered a glimpse into Dhawan's four-bedroom apartment at DLF The Dahlias in Gurugram, reportedly purchased for Rs 690 million (Rs 69 crore).
Overlooking a green belt, the property features a spacious dining area, a pool table and a dedicated display wall showcasing his cricket memorabilia. Among his prized possessions are bats used by former teammates and international stars Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.
Dhawan, who retired from international cricket in August 2024, also spoke about finding peace in life beyond the game, including his interest in golf.