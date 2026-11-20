Serving non-veg as veg lands Burger King, Swiggy in legal trouble
A Gurugram consumer court has held Burger King India and Swiggy jointly liable for delivering non-vegetarian burgers instead of vegetarian ones in 2021, after two children allegedly fell ill. The companies have been ordered to pay Rs 72,000 in compensation and litigation costs.
Burger King India and food delivery platform Swiggy have been held liable in a consumer complaint involving the delivery of non-vegetarian burgers instead of vegetarian ones, which allegedly caused two children to fall ill, news agencies reported.
The Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a total penalty of Rs 72,000 on the two companies over the incident, which took place in April 2021.
Complainant Bhagwan Das Mangla, a resident of Gurugram's Sector 46, said he had ordered four vegetarian burgers from Burger King through the Swiggy app on April 2, 2021, for his unwell wife. As she did not feel well enough to eat, she left the package unopened. Her children later opened it and ate the burgers.
Mangla said the children noticed an unusual taste and subsequently experienced nausea and vomiting. When he checked the package that evening, he realised the burgers were non-vegetarian and complained to Swiggy.
He said the incident hurt the religious sentiments of his vegetarian family and caused them mental distress. According to Mangla, a Burger King representative acknowledged the error and proposed an out-of-court settlement.
The company allegedly offered to sponsor a pilgrimage to one or two destinations chosen by the family and pay Rs 25,000 in compensation. Mangla rejected the offer and approached the consumer court, seeking Rs60,000 in compensation.
His counsel, Megha Gupta, said the case was heard by a bench comprising commission chairperson Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur.
The commission found that invoices, Swiggy app chat records and other documents submitted by the complainant established negligence by the companies.
It held Swiggy and Burger King India jointly liable and ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 for mental agony and distress and Rs 22,000 towards litigation costs, for a total of Rs 72,000.
The companies have been given 45 days to pay the amount. Failure to comply within the stipulated period will attract annual interest of 12 per cent, Gupta said.
With inputs from Agencies