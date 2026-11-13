How communities are becoming launch pads for small businesses

For them, opening Good Burger’s first outlet earlier this year at DAMAC Mall in DAMAC Hills was all about getting closer to the people ordering their food and finding a place in their daily routines.

“We weren’t after the busiest mall; instead we were looking for a place to build genuine relationships with customers and be part of their everyday lives,” says Al Assam, who launched Good Burger in 2020, with his wife, Luma.

For a small restaurant, the customer who comes back every Friday can be as valuable as the crowd that passes its doors. That was why when Haider Al Assam and Luma Maklouf decided to give their delivery-only burger business a location, a high-traffic mall didn’t feature on their list.

Founder Aref Ali Al Abbar explains his business has always been community-focused since its inception 30 years ago, connecting people, animals and sport. DAMAC Hills’ open spaces and residents’ interest in family activities, well-being and nature provided a perfect fit for his business.

There are many such businesses that are integral to community life in Dubai. At The Hobbies Club, horse-riding lessons give families a reason to spend time outdoors and neighbours a place to meet.

Developers such as DAMAC Properties, which has handed over more than 50,000 homes over two decades in Dubai, have created communities where independent and innovative operators can build a business and grow their market.

For these businesses, an established community offers something passing footfall alone cannot guarantee: the prospect of customers returning, bringing along friends and neighbours.

Across Dubai’s residential communities, entrepreneurs like Al Assam and Luma are recognising the business potential of everyday needs. From dinner close to home, to leisure activities and fitness sessions, opportunities lie in understanding what residents want and giving them a reason to return.

Lily Hoa Nguyen, Founder of Vietnamese Foodies, recognised that opportunity when expanding the restaurant she launched in 2018.

As families bring established routines such as school-day meals and weekend outings to a community, businesses get an opportunity to carve out a place in those routines from the outset.

Building such loyalty takes time. Having operated within the community for nearly nine years, Al Abbar recalls the effort required from both the business and the developer during its early days. An established address provides access to residents; earning their trust remains the operator’s job.

Word of mouth has been his business’ biggest driver.

Friendships formed around lessons and workshops have continued beyond the stables. That social connection has helped the club grow.

Families arriving for trial lessons become regular members. Parents report that riding helps children develop confidence and responsibility, while giving the family time together away from screens, says Al Abbar.

An advantage of family-focused communities, Nguyen believes, is that their residents usually prioritise high-quality dining options. In 2023, she opened her DAMAC Hills branch, which is now one of eight locations across Dubai.

“In our vibrant community, it’s heartwarming to see familiar faces – families after school, neighbours grabbing dinner, and friends enjoying pho together on weekends,” she says. “Our team has fostered meaningful connections with our guests. The best part is that they passionately recommend us to their neighbours. In this close-knit community, word of mouth shines as our greatest endorsement.”

Developers are also keen to support such entrepreneurial activities, which develop their communities into thriving neighbourhoods with self-sustaining ecosystems.

“We received excellent support from the management of DAMAC Mall for our operations, including design and fit-out coordination, as well as social media and community marketing,” says Nguyen. “The entire process was hassle-free and met international standards.”

For an expanding home-grown brand, such support is invaluable, where they get to connect directly with their audience as they set up their businesses.

From neighbours to teammates

A similar connection is taking shape through fitness at The Training Room at DAMAC Hills 2. Established in Al Quoz in 2020, The Training Room expanded into the community in a rented facility in April 2024.