For the couple, both dental professionals at Fakeeh Medicentre, Dubai has offered a strong foundation for long-term success. Dr Mohammed’s journey from a student to a dental specialist showcases the region’s career opportunities. With their children now attending school here, the family has come full circle.

“I have lived in Dubai since 2011,” she says, “while my husband, Dr Ghouseuddin Mohammed, has lived all his life in the Emirates and witnessed Dubai’s development over the years.”

A serial property investor, Dr Shweta Singh Ghouse has always invested in assets that balance luxury living with lucrative returns. She has built a successful portfolio with Dubai’s premier developers through strategic planning and divestment.

When choosing a community for her family, Dr Ghouse picked DAMAC Hills, buying a townhouse in the Pelham cluster in August 2021 for its value as an end user. “I knew the development would provide the perfect setting for our children aged 9 and 10 to grow and create lasting memories.”

She observes that over the past five years, Dubai’s real estate market has seen phenomenal growth, with investments surging and more than doubling in a few areas fuelled by an influx of global wealth.

Dr Ghouse bought her first property – a penthouse in Dubai Sports City – back in 2015 from a private developer. She has been actively managing her portfolio by cashing out when the market is strong and reinvesting in promising secondary market properties from leading developers.

“By establishing our roots early, not only have we cultivated an exceptional lifestyle but also capitalised on a robust property market that helps build lasting wealth through tax-free returns for long-term residents,” she says.

After making strategic renovations, the family sold the property in September 2024 and moved into a larger four-bedroom home within the same community.

“We made a remarkable 62.5 per cent ROI on our equity,” she explains. “We had saved on rent and made a profit that allowed us to upgrade to our current, larger home effortlessly.”

She describes her home as a private haven that perfectly balances their busy lives: “Our new home sits on a highly desirable, single-row plot that provides exceptional privacy in a vibrant community. On weekends, we often play tennis, spend quality time together at the Malibu Bay wave pool, or relax with friends and family in the spacious living room.”

Buying instead of renting

British expat Cheryl King-Wells has lived in a rented property in Dubai since 2014. Realising Dubai was her true home, she also decided to purchase a property instead of renting.

“I own property in the UK, and instead of buying more property in the UK, I decided to invest right where I planned to stay,” says Wells, who runs a communications consultancy.

“Dubai is a resilient city with strong leadership and a pro-business environment. As a business owner, I am excited to invest here with my family.”

For years, she lived in an apartment in Dubai Marina, enjoying the city’s energy and her favourite running route. “When I was dating Dave, — now my husband,—we spent our weekdays in the Marina and our weekends at his rented three-bedroom home in DAMAC Hills 2,” she says. “Eventually, that weekend retreat felt like home.”