From good ROI to serene living, investors share what made them commit to DAMAC communities
A serial property investor, Dr Shweta Singh Ghouse has always invested in assets that balance luxury living with lucrative returns. She has built a successful portfolio with Dubai’s premier developers through strategic planning and divestment.
“I have lived in Dubai since 2011,” she says, “while my husband, Dr Ghouseuddin Mohammed, has lived all his life in the Emirates and witnessed Dubai’s development over the years.”
For the couple, both dental professionals at Fakeeh Medicentre, Dubai has offered a strong foundation for long-term success. Dr Mohammed’s journey from a student to a dental specialist showcases the region’s career opportunities. With their children now attending school here, the family has come full circle.
“By establishing our roots early, not only have we cultivated an exceptional lifestyle but also capitalised on a robust property market that helps build lasting wealth through tax-free returns for long-term residents,” she says.
Dr Ghouse bought her first property – a penthouse in Dubai Sports City – back in 2015 from a private developer. She has been actively managing her portfolio by cashing out when the market is strong and reinvesting in promising secondary market properties from leading developers.
She observes that over the past five years, Dubai’s real estate market has seen phenomenal growth, with investments surging and more than doubling in a few areas fuelled by an influx of global wealth.
When choosing a community for her family, Dr Ghouse picked DAMAC Hills, buying a townhouse in the Pelham cluster in August 2021 for its value as an end user. “I knew the development would provide the perfect setting for our children aged 9 and 10 to grow and create lasting memories.”
After making strategic renovations, the family sold the property in September 2024 and moved into a larger four-bedroom home within the same community.
“We made a remarkable 62.5 per cent ROI on our equity,” she explains. “We had saved on rent and made a profit that allowed us to upgrade to our current, larger home effortlessly.”
She describes her home as a private haven that perfectly balances their busy lives: “Our new home sits on a highly desirable, single-row plot that provides exceptional privacy in a vibrant community. On weekends, we often play tennis, spend quality time together at the Malibu Bay wave pool, or relax with friends and family in the spacious living room.”
British expat Cheryl King-Wells has lived in a rented property in Dubai since 2014. Realising Dubai was her true home, she also decided to purchase a property instead of renting.
“I own property in the UK, and instead of buying more property in the UK, I decided to invest right where I planned to stay,” says Wells, who runs a communications consultancy.
“Dubai is a resilient city with strong leadership and a pro-business environment. As a business owner, I am excited to invest here with my family.”
For years, she lived in an apartment in Dubai Marina, enjoying the city’s energy and her favourite running route. “When I was dating Dave, — now my husband,—we spent our weekdays in the Marina and our weekends at his rented three-bedroom home in DAMAC Hills 2,” she says. “Eventually, that weekend retreat felt like home.”
She moved to DAMAC Hills 2 in May 2023 to join Dave and her stepchildren, aged 8 and 9.
Living in a rented villa helped the family experience the community and confidently purchase a five-bedroom townhouse in November 2023.
“We received the keys to our ready-to-move-in property after a surprisingly quick process,” she says. “Everything, from the estate agents and the bank to the previous owners and DAMAC, went smoothly. Compared to my previous experience in the UK, this process was much faster and more seamless, with excellent guidance throughout.”
The property has three floors, a spacious garden, and a large terrace balcony and gives the family the space they need, with a bedroom for each child and a dedicated office where she can work from home.
“It’s more than just a home; it’s a smart investment,” says Wells. “I used to pay a premium for a one-bedroom apartment in the Marina, but now I’m investing that money in our home with a small mortgage that is almost paid off.
“Property values are rising due to the new airport and a broader shift away from the congested city centre,” she adds. “This area is becoming increasingly desirable, and we timed our purchase perfectly.”
For tenant turned owner, Sagorika Kakati, an Emirates cabin supervisor, it took 17 years of renting before she and her husband, Rupjyoti Baruah, a professional artist, purchased their first property: a three-bedroom townhouse in the Aster cluster of DAMAC Hills 2. They live with their eight-year-old daughter, Aviana, and pet dog, Tikhor.
“We were renting a villa in Pacifica -DAMAC Hills 2 at the time, and the community’s serenity, and abundant greenery made our experience even more special, especially as our daughter also enjoyed it. We wanted a home away from the hustle and bustle of the city, with less noise, traffic and pollution.”
Having rented in DAMAC Hills 2, they felt confident investing in this large, self-contained community, with most everyday facilities and conveniences within easy reach.
“We purchased the townhouse in November 2022 and received the keys on March 5, 2023,” Kakati explains. “The handover process with DAMAC was quite smooth. However, the true highlight was walking into our new home for the first time as its owners.
“It felt completely different from moving into a rented property. There was this wonderful sense of belonging, knowing that this was our home, a little space to build memories,” she says.
“Our backyard is one of my favourite places: green, peaceful, and ideal for my yoga practice. As a yoga teacher, having this sanctuary at home means a lot to me. My husband, an artist, contributes significantly to our home’s character, especially in the outdoor spaces with his artwork.”
Kakati acknowledges that the current regional situation has raised concerns but remains confident in Dubai’s strong long-term fundamentals. Dubai has consistently shown resilience, overcoming economic challenges, which reflects its visionary leadership.
“I believe the city will navigate this phase successfully and remain a top destination for living, working, and investing,” she says.
“Looking back, I regret not investing in property sooner. Owning a home in Dubai would mean living rent-free and building an asset. We bought this property to build a home, not as an investment. While ROI wasn’t our main concern, it’s nice to see similar units in our community reselling for a profit.”
Sharing the sentiment, Dr Ghouse says: “We have complete faith that the UAE’s growth potential will always yield extraordinary rewards.”
She has restarted adding apartments to her portfolio that mainly consists of townhouses and villas.
“The return on investment on an apartment is 7-8 per cent annually; on a villa or townhouse, the return on equity is good: 70-80 per cent on average and 5-6 per cent ROI,” she explains.
Having worked with nearly all of Dubai’s premier developers, she says DAMAC’s intelligent approach to space stands out. “They consistently design outstanding master communities that offer the most generous Built-Up Area on the market.”
In February, she bought a single-row, four-bedroom house in the Mediterranean-inspired DAMAC Lagoons.
“In periods of global market instability, our confidence is sustained in both the developer and the UAE’s long-term vision,” she says. “The DAMAC team made the acquisition effortless, seamlessly arranging appointments and handover procedures with genuine professionalism.”
In association with DAMAC Properties