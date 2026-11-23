DAMAC chairman bought FTX's Anthropic shares for $50m in 2024 and now values them at $3b
Dubai: Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of Dubai's DAMAC Group, says his Anthropic stake is now worth around $3 billion. He made the claim days after the AI company's record Nasdaq debut.
Sajwani disclosed the figure in a televised interview with CNBC's Dan Murphy a day after the AI company went public. He did not reveal how much DAMAC has invested in total, but the stake is the largest disclosed so far by a private Gulf investor.
It all started with a late-night phone call back in 2024. A US court was auctioning Anthropic shares held by the collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Sajwani's chief investment officer rang him at 11:30pm informing him about it and leaving DAMAC with only a couple of hours to bid. "We have done the homework," Sajwani told Murphy, and the group went ahead with the purchase.
DAMAC paid $50 million for about 1.67 million shares in 2024. Sajwani says he bought it when Anthropic was valued at $18 billion. He has added to the position in every funding round since. Anthropic debuted on the NASDAQ on Nov 19 and raised $81.3 billion through its IPO, with the company being valued at $1,7 trillion.
The stock touched a $2 trillion valuation on debut day, then fell 9% on Friday. The stock is currently trading 3 per cent higher in pre-market trade on Monday. Abu Dhabi's MGX and the Qatar Investment Authority also backed the company, but Sajwani was the first notable regional investor to buy in.
Forbes puts his holding at ~0.1%, worth $1.9 billion, and his net worth at $16.7 billion. It says nearly three-quarters of the stake came from the FTX estate, with the rest held through a Lightspeed Venture Partners fund. DAMAC has not published the size of its holding or its ownership percentage as of now.
Sajwani told a Dubai investment forum he made as much in "less than two years" from Anthropic as in 30 years of business. He also holds stakes in OpenAI and SpaceX and expects billions of dollars in returns across the three. On a possible listing of DAMAC's data-centre arm, he told CNBC the "possibility is there."
That arm, DAMAC Digital, was renamed in June 2025 from Edgnex, which launched in 2021. It operates in eleven countries including the UAE, and DAMAC had projected 55 megawatts of delivery in the Middle East.
The company’s pipeline stands at about 6 gigawatts, and DAMAC wants 10 gigawatts by the end of 2027. It targets more than 700 megawatts of operating capacity across 14 sites by the first quarter of 2027. Most of the new capacity is overseas.
Sajwani has warned that costs have risen about 30 per cent. DAMAC is spending $2.3 billion on a 144-megawatt campus in Jakarta and has committed more than $3 billion across Southeast Asia. A planned Philippine campus of up to 250 megawatts would be that country's largest.
The biggest deal is in the US. In January 2025, Sajwani stood beside Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and announced $20 billion for American data centres. The plan targets 2,000 megawatts over four years in the Sun Belt and Midwest, with the sum potentially doubling if demand holds. Sajwani told CNBC in January 2026 that the investment was on track.