Oh! Yeah Dubai launches: good vibes, no gatekeeping with Gulf News' sister brand

Hit the follow now to stay in the know and out of the FOMO. Follow us at @ohyeahdubai on Instagram and on TikTok .

We're here to build a community that's all about Dubai and good vibes.

From helpful hacks to places that are actually worth your time and hard-earned money, we cover it all. No gatekeeping. Promise.

By the people of Dubai, for the people of Dubai, we're helping you live your best life in the city.

No matter your tribe or vibe, if it's happening in Dubai and worth knowing about it, we're telling you about it.

This is a fun, joy-filled corner of social where you can find the latest news across all beats and figure out what to do this weekend – along with that random Tuesday your friends want to go out.

Follow us at @ohyeahdubai on Instagram and on TikTok .

What are you waiting for? Join us to experience the best of Dubai together.

"Think of us as that well-connected friend who’s always in the know and never gatekeeps a good find. Everything Dubai, all in one place, without the endless scrolling.”

"From music, community and culture to beauty, arts, the latest openings and freebies worth going out of your way for, we bring it all together.

"We’re here for the people who call this city home, the ones who are always looking for something new to discover, somewhere to go or something worth knowing.

“Dubai never sits still, and neither do we", said Oh! Yeah Dubai creator Saarangi Aji.

Oh! Yeah Dubai joins an expanding network

Oh! Yeah Dubai is part of the Gulf News network, which sets a gold-standard for news coverage, events, magazines, commercial printing and advertising solutions.

Mark Thompson, editor-in-chief of Gulf News, said: "We don't stand. We've launched something new into the market and we're confident that people are going to love it.

"It's been a challenging year for many, so we want to bring more positivity and fun, and something that will help people live their best lives here in one of the world's greatest cities. That's a great mission for us to have.

"We've been here since 1978, telling the story of Dubai and the UAE. Now it's time to add to that history with a new brand as we continue to focus on reaching people where they are online, in the formats that they love and in the language that they use every day.

"Give Oh! Yeah Dubai a follow. Tell your friends, colleagues and relatives. Be part of our movement. You won't be disappointed."