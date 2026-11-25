Nvidia shares closed 31.5 per cent higher on the day of his return , adding about $952 billion to the chipmaker’s market value, according to a Financial Times analysis. Huang owns roughly 3.5 per cent of Nvidia, so changes in the share price can move his estimated fortune by billions in a single session.

The rebound took Huang’s net worth to about $144 billion by the US market close on November 23, according to Forbes. That was only about $1 billion more than he was worth at the close on resignation day, after Nvidia shares continued to slide in the intervening sessions.

Dubai: Jensen Huang’s estimated fortune fell $8.2 billion on the day Nvidia announced his resignation. Eleven days later, it rose $33.9 billion in a single trading session after the chipmaker reinstated him as chief executive .

Huang climbed five places to 13th on Forbes’ billionaire ranking on Monday. By 10.50am in New York on Tuesday, Nvidia shares had fallen 8 per cent and Forbes put his fortune at $133.1 billion. More than $10 billion of his comeback gain had unwound by mid-morning.

Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to restore Huang as chief executive, president and a director. The company said the board had received input from senior US officials and concluded his reinstatement posed no national security risk. Nvidia said its independent board committee would continue its investigation.

By the time US markets were about to open on November 23, his estimated net worth had dropped to roughly $110.1 billion, based on Forbes’ reported gain and closing valuation. His comeback rally recovered about two-thirds of the $52.1 billion he had lost since November 9.

Huang was worth an estimated $162.2 billion before US markets opened on November 9. By the close on November 12, the day Nvidia announced his resignation as chief executive, president and a director, his fortune had fallen to $143 billion. That put his losses at $19.2 billion over four trading sessions, including the $8.2 billion drop on resignation day.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.