Hill’s $7.7m mansion hits market again as he rehabs ACL and weighs NFL options
Dubai: Former Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has relisted his lavish Florida mansion, just one month after taking the property off the market.
The free agent, who was released by the Dolphins in March, originally listed the sprawling Southwest Ranches property on March 19, days after his departure from the NFL team.
Hill purchased the mansion for $6.9 million (Dh 25.34 million) in 2022. The property is now back on the market for $7.7 million (Dh 28.27 million), putting the current asking price $800,000 (Dh 2.93 million) above what he originally paid for the home.
While the wide receiver removed the property from the market in August, it has now reappeared with a fresh set of listing images, according to Realtor.com.
The 9,326-square-foot European-style home, built in 2007, offers a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle Hill enjoyed during his time in South Florida.
One of the newly released images shows an elegant wood-paneled home office, complete with a large desk, built-in shelving, expansive windows and polished hardwood floors, while another captures the spacious kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, marble surfaces and a large central island.
The main level also features a home gym, formal living room and family room, with Hill previously revealing plans to add a shark tank to the living space. He also added a podcast recording room, pool room and arcade games to the property.
The main-floor primary suite includes a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub, glass shower and dual vanities, while the bedroom provides access to the pool and grounds.
Upstairs, the home features five bedrooms, a den and a home theatre.
The 2.28-acre grounds offer plenty of entertainment options, including a putting green, full basketball court, heated pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen comes with grills, smokers, sinks and a dishwasher, alongside a bar and dining area.
Hill bought the property for $6.9 million in 2022 after joining the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he remains a free agent as the new season enters Week 4.
Many expect the 2020 Super Bowl winner to make his return in October as he continues to recover from his ACL injury. Hill recently sparked rumours around his return after writing on X: "It's almost time to get off the couch and get to work."
Fans believe he could be ideal to join San Francisco 49ers following Mike Evans injury. Nevertheless, as Hill continues to search for a new home in the NFL, his $7.7 million also continues to find a new owner.