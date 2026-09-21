“So by the NFL referees definition of a catch, the ball can be juggled between two hands, in mid air, and have it be a catch because that’s when he was touched,” one fan wrote.

The controversy continued in overtime when Laquon Treadwell appeared to fumble after making a catch. The ball was initially ruled a fumble recovered by Kansas City, but the decision was overturned following a review, with officials ruling Treadwell down by contact.

One of the biggest talking points came when Colts receiver Keenan Allen appeared to have done enough to reach the first-down line. The officials ruled Indianapolis short of the marker, a decision that quickly drew criticism from fans watching the game.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs by throwing three TDs while Travis Kelce opened his scoring account for the season, surpassing Marshall Faulk to become NFL’s all-time yards after catch leader. They will now hope to continue their unbeaten run against the Miami Dolphins next week.

Despite the controversy, the Chiefs improved to 2-0, while the Colts fell to 0-2 after also losing to Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Indianapolis had pushed both opponents hard but left the opening fortnight without a win.

Another said: “I think you can argue both ways. That wouldn’t be considered control if he dropped it straight away. But it’s so debatable, it should have stayed with the onfield decision.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.