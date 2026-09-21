Chiefs stay unbeaten as Colts lament disputed calls in dramatic 33-30 finish
Dubai: The Kansas City Chiefs survived a dramatic overtime battle against the Indianapolis Colts, winning 33-30 on Sunday night, but the result was followed by scrutiny of several refereeing decisions.
One of the biggest talking points came when Colts receiver Keenan Allen appeared to have done enough to reach the first-down line. The officials ruled Indianapolis short of the marker, a decision that quickly drew criticism from fans watching the game.
The controversy continued in overtime when Laquon Treadwell appeared to fumble after making a catch. The ball was initially ruled a fumble recovered by Kansas City, but the decision was overturned following a review, with officials ruling Treadwell down by contact.
The reversal split opinion among fans. Some backed the officials, while others questioned why the original ruling was changed.
“So by the NFL referees definition of a catch, the ball can be juggled between two hands, in mid air, and have it be a catch because that’s when he was touched,” one fan wrote.
Another said: “I think you can argue both ways. That wouldn’t be considered control if he dropped it straight away. But it’s so debatable, it should have stayed with the onfield decision.”
Others were more certain, with one simply saying: “It was a fumble. No debate.”
The Allen decision also sparked strong reactions, including claims that “they don’t even hide it anymore.”
Despite the controversy, the Chiefs improved to 2-0, while the Colts fell to 0-2 after also losing to Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Indianapolis had pushed both opponents hard but left the opening fortnight without a win.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs by throwing three TDs while Travis Kelce opened his scoring account for the season, surpassing Marshall Faulk to become NFL’s all-time yards after catch leader. They will now hope to continue their unbeaten run against the Miami Dolphins next week.