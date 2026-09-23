Thierry Henry lists his glass-and-garden New York sky retreat for $25m
Dubai: Thierry Henry’s New York penthouse offers a striking mix of glass, open space and greenery, with the former France striker now putting the property on the market for $25 million (Dh 91.81 million).
The French football bought the penthouse for $15 million (Dh 55.08 million) in 2010 with his partner Andrea Rajacic after a day of house-hunting when he played for the New York Red Bulls. More than a decade later, Henry now has plans to sell it.
The property is nearly 6,000 square feet and located between SoHo and Tribeca. It was later renovated and features terraces overlooking the Hudson River.
The duplex has 14-foot ceilings and rooftop views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges.
The living area immediately highlights the home’s glass-heavy design. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring New York’s skyline into the room, while the minimalist furniture keeps the space open and uncluttered.
Another view of the interiors shows how the property uses its height and glass walls to create a bright, airy setting. The city becomes almost part of the decor, with buildings visible through the expansive windows.
The kitchen’s white furniture gives aesthetic vibes while also giving the outside view from the glass windows.
The outdoor space is where the property takes a different turn. Greenery, trees and plants spread across the terrace, creating what feels like a forest above Manhattan. The combination of glass walls and dense planting gives the home the feel of a glass paradise with a forest on the terrace.
The terrace provides a more expansive look at that indoor-outdoor connection, with seating areas surrounded by greenery and the Manhattan skyline beyond. It is a rare contrast to the concrete and steel normally associated with the city.
The rooftop was also developed with a pergola, barbecue and lounge area.
After years of holding on to the home, Henry is now looking to sell it for $25 million. The football legend's net worth is reportedly $130 million (Dh 477.42 million).
Apart from the New York property, Henry owns £10 million (Dh 48.98 million) home in Hampstead, London. He continues to work on his broadcasting career with CBS Sports while also making such real estate moves.