The French football bought the penthouse for $15 million (Dh 55.08 million) in 2010 with his partner Andrea Rajacic after a day of house-hunting when he played for the New York Red Bulls. More than a decade later, Henry now has plans to sell it.

Another view of the interiors shows how the property uses its height and glass walls to create a bright, airy setting. The city becomes almost part of the decor, with buildings visible through the expansive windows.

The outdoor space is where the property takes a different turn. Greenery, trees and plants spread across the terrace, creating what feels like a forest above Manhattan. The combination of glass walls and dense planting gives the home the feel of a glass paradise with a forest on the terrace.

The terrace provides a more expansive look at that indoor-outdoor connection, with seating areas surrounded by greenery and the Manhattan skyline beyond. It is a rare contrast to the concrete and steel normally associated with the city.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.