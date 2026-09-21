Two Abu Dhabi funds hold a combined stake of more than $1 billion in BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, IBIT, at the end of 2025, this according to 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year. The firms are Abu Dhabi government-backed sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and Al Warda Investments, which is linked to the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, which itself is a Mubadala subsidiary.