Bitcoin breaks $70,000 for first time in over two months

The speed of the rebound has also caught traders positioned for further declines. More than $3 billion in cryptocurrency short positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, after around $1 billion in Bitcoin shorts were wiped out within an hour during Wednesday’s rally.

Chrysikos said expectations of regulatory progress had added to the market’s gains, along with signals that the US administration was considering options that could allow platforms such as Hyperliquid to operate in the country.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.