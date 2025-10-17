GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Bitcoin dips below $108,000, triggers $147 million in liquidations

More speculative altcoins have been hit harder, with declines exceeding 10% in some cases

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin fell on Friday and was set for a second straight week of losses as risk appetite for cryptocurrencies was battered by concerns over US-China trade tensions and potential credit risks.
Bitcoin fell on Friday and was set for a second straight week of losses as risk appetite for cryptocurrencies was battered by concerns over US-China trade tensions and potential credit risks.
Shutterstock

Markets across the board are in risk-off mode as concerns mount over the US regional banking sector and broader credit market stress. The ripple effect is particularly evident in cryptocurrency markets, where bitcoin has slipped below the recent $108,000 (Dh396,630) level, triggering liquidations in the bitcoin perpetual futures market totaling $147 million, according to Coin Glass data.

More speculative altcoins have been hit harder, with declines exceeding 10 per cent in some cases. Analysts are now watching the $100,000 level as potential support for bitcoin.

Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro, said: “If concerns in the US regional banking sector remain isolated and do not escalate into systemic risk, we could see a bounce as investors take the opportunity to buy [during] the dip. An end to the government shutdown and the release of some favourable US economic data could also provide a short-term tailwind to prices. We wait to see how markets respond.”

Despite the recent volatility, the crypto market continues to attract attention as investors assess both risk and opportunity in a shifting macroeconomic landscape.

According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin fell on Friday and was set for a second straight week of losses as risk appetite for cryptocurrencies was battered by concerns over US-China trade tensions and potential credit risks.

Crypto markets tracked declines in broader risk-driven assets, with Wall Street and global stock markets retreating on rising economic uncertainty. An ongoing US government shutdown weighed on sentiment, especially with the delay of several key economic readings.

Bitcoin fell 1.9 per cent to $108,830.2 by 01:37 ET (05:37 GMT). The world’s largest crypto was set to lose about 1.7 per cent this week, after clocking a 10 per cent drop in the prior week.

Bitcoin struggled to advance after a flash crash wiped out nearly half a trillion dollars of crypto market capitalisation last week, dragging the world’s biggest crypto as low as $103,000. The crash stemmed from heightened US-China trade tensions, and also saw a record-high, $16 billion liquidation of long positions.

While the coin did recoup some losses this week, especially on the back of dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, it and broader crypto markets remained squarely on the backfoot.

Bitcoin also traded well below early-October record highs of over $126,000.

Risk aversion increased this week amid growing concerns over credit risks in regional US banks. Said concerns sparked deep losses in US bank stocks on Thursday, and spilled over into broader markets.

XRP issuer Ripple Labs is leading efforts to raise $1 billion in funding to build a stockpile of the token, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

While more buy actions bode well for XRP, the token showed little positive reaction to the report, falling 3.7 per cent to $2.3385. The token also remained close to a 11-month low hit during last week’s flash crash.

Bloomberg reported the money will be raised through a special purpose acquisition vehicle, while Ripple will also contribute some of its own XRP to the stockpile.

XRP was trading down nearly 2 per cent this week after a 19.8 per cent slump last week.

Broader crypto prices fell tracking Bitcoin on Friday, although they were trading above lows hit last week.

World no.2 crypto Ether fell 3.7 per cent to $3,889.0, while Binance’s BNB fell 5.2 per cent to $1,127.0.

Cardano and Solana fell more than 5 per cent each.

Among meme coins, Dogecoin fell 5.7 per cent and $TRUMP fell 3.7 per cent.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ukrainian crypto mogul Konstantin Galich. Suicide suspected as 32-year-old crypto star found dead in Lamborghini amid market crash

Crypto mogul, 32, found dead in Lamborghini amid crash

2m read
A worker walks past crypto mining racks at a plant in Hernandarias, 350km east of Asuncion, Paraguay on August 2, 2024.

Crypto’s dirty secret: Mining it hurts the planet

3m read
In November last year, Zhao and Binance pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations under a sweeping settlement with the US that allows the crypto exchange to continue operating.

BNB boom: The Binance coin everyone’s talking about

2m read
Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally hits sudden turbulence

Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally hits sudden turbulence

2m read