How this family enjoys Abu Dhabi without breaking the bank

The family makes the most of the capital while keeping spending in check
Dubai: For Rogel Balayo Bañares and his family, enjoying life in Abu Dhabi does not always mean spending a lot of money.
The Abu Dhabi-based human resources coordinator says his family makes the most of the capital’s public parks, family-friendly spaces, beaches, museums, and free community events, allowing them to spend quality time together while remaining financially disciplined.
Bañares, who came to the UAE in 2008, has noted that this balance between family time, work, and financial planning has helped his family build a good quality of life.
“This balance of family time, financial discipline, and additional income has helped us enjoy a good quality of life while steadily building a stronger financial future,” Bañares told Gulf News.
Bañares is grateful to work for a company that gives him two and a half days off, which has allowed him to spend meaningful time with his wife and children.
He and his wife, Emelyn, have been married in 2010 after meeting in the UAE. Their children, Rogel, 13, and Emma, 10, are both studying in Abu Dhabi.
Rather than relying on expensive outings, the family often chooses simple activities around the capital. Among Bañares’ favourite places in Abu Dhabi have been family parks, zoos, museums, and beaches.
He has highlighted that these places have become special because of the memories he has created there with his wife and children.
“Whether it’s watching the kids play freely in safe, open spaces or enjoying quiet sunsets by the water, these places remind me of how blessed we are to live in a city that values family, nature, and wellbeing,” exclaimed Bañares.
“Those memories make Abu Dhabi feel not just like a place to live, but a place to truly belong.”
Shopping malls have also been part of the family’s routine, but Bañares has stressed that visiting a mall does not have to mean spending heavily.
The family enjoys window shopping, walking around, and allowing the children to use free play areas.
“Malls provide a great way to relax without spending much. These simple activities help families and individuals enjoy quality time together while staying financially wise,” shared Bañares.
Financial discipline has been supported by Bañares’ work schedule. He has bared that the flexibility provided by his days off gives him time to pursue side hustles and earn additional income, without affecting his full-time job.
Hailing from the Philippines, he has arrived in the Emirates with little knowledge of the country, hoping to find better opportunities and improve his family’s economic future. He has spent a decade working with a construction engineering company before that chapter of his career came to an end.
Bañares has regarded the period as one of growth, discipline, and resilience. Losing that job has been a difficult setback, but he it strengthened his character and pushed him to move forward.
Today, he works for a government entity in Abu Dhabi and found stability, purpose, and renewed direction.
“My journey from leaving home to where I stand now reminds me that with courage, perseverance, and God’s grace, new beginnings can lead to remarkable transformation,” recalled Bañares.
After nearly two decades in the UAE, Bañares has emphasised that Abu Dhabi has become more than a place to work. He believes the capital offers families a combination of safety, security, economic stability, public services, and family-friendly spaces.
“Abu Dhabi is truly one of the best places to raise a family because of its strong culture of safety, security, and economic stability,” described Bañares.
He has mentioned that the combination of a secure community, stable opportunities, and supportive environment has paved way for families not only to live well but to grow, thrive, and build a hopeful future together.
Bañares’ focus on community has extended beyond his immediate family. He is the current chairman of the OFW Global Movement for Empowerment.
During uncertain times, the organisation has extended assistance to fellow Filipinos who lost their jobs.
His own experience of navigating career uncertainty in the UAE has shaped his appreciation for the challenges faced by overseas workers.
Meanwhile, Bañares has encouraged families planning a future in Abu Dhabi to focus on building a stable career while making the most of the city’s safe and family-friendly environment.
He has pointed out that families can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle by taking advantage of the city’s public spaces and activities while remaining financially responsible.
“Abu Dhabi offers a peaceful environment, good opportunities, and a supportive community, making it a wonderful place for families to grow, thrive, and build a bright future together,” said Bañares.
For him and his family, the formula is to make time for one another, spend wisely, pursue opportunities, and appreciate the experiences that Abu Dhabi offers, including the ones that cost little or nothing.