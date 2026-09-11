How this family enjoys Abu Dhabi without breaking the bank

“This balance of family time, financial discipline, and additional income has helped us enjoy a good quality of life while steadily building a stronger financial future,” Bañares told Gulf News.

Bañares, who came to the UAE in 2008, has noted that this balance between family time, work, and financial planning has helped his family build a good quality of life.

The Abu Dhabi-based human resources coordinator says his family makes the most of the capital’s public parks, family-friendly spaces, beaches, museums, and free community events, allowing them to spend quality time together while remaining financially disciplined.

Dubai: For Rogel Balayo Bañares and his family, enjoying life in Abu Dhabi does not always mean spending a lot of money.

Rather than relying on expensive outings, the family often chooses simple activities around the capital. Among Bañares’ favourite places in Abu Dhabi have been family parks, zoos, museums, and beaches.

He and his wife, Emelyn, have been married in 2010 after meeting in the UAE. Their children, Rogel, 13, and Emma, 10, are both studying in Abu Dhabi.

Bañares is grateful to work for a company that gives him two and a half days off, which has allowed him to spend meaningful time with his wife and children.

“Those memories make Abu Dhabi feel not just like a place to live, but a place to truly belong.”

“Whether it’s watching the kids play freely in safe, open spaces or enjoying quiet sunsets by the water, these places remind me of how blessed we are to live in a city that values family, nature, and wellbeing,” exclaimed Bañares.

He has highlighted that these places have become special because of the memories he has created there with his wife and children.

“Malls provide a great way to relax without spending much. These simple activities help families and individuals enjoy quality time together while staying financially wise,” shared Bañares.

Shopping malls have also been part of the family’s routine, but Bañares has stressed that visiting a mall does not have to mean spending heavily.

Bañares has regarded the period as one of growth, discipline, and resilience. Losing that job has been a difficult setback, but he it strengthened his character and pushed him to move forward.

Hailing from the Philippines, he has arrived in the Emirates with little knowledge of the country, hoping to find better opportunities and improve his family’s economic future. He has spent a decade working with a construction engineering company before that chapter of his career came to an end.

Financial discipline has been supported by Bañares’ work schedule. He has bared that the flexibility provided by his days off gives him time to pursue side hustles and earn additional income, without affecting his full-time job.

“My journey from leaving home to where I stand now reminds me that with courage, perseverance, and God’s grace, new beginnings can lead to remarkable transformation,” recalled Bañares.

He has mentioned that the combination of a secure community, stable opportunities, and supportive environment has paved way for families not only to live well but to grow, thrive, and build a hopeful future together.

“Abu Dhabi is truly one of the best places to raise a family because of its strong culture of safety, security, and economic stability,” described Bañares.

After nearly two decades in the UAE, Bañares has emphasised that Abu Dhabi has become more than a place to work. He believes the capital offers families a combination of safety, security, economic stability, public services, and family-friendly spaces.

His own experience of navigating career uncertainty in the UAE has shaped his appreciation for the challenges faced by overseas workers.

Bañares’ focus on community has extended beyond his immediate family. He is the current chairman of the OFW Global Movement for Empowerment.

He has pointed out that families can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle by taking advantage of the city’s public spaces and activities while remaining financially responsible.

Meanwhile, Bañares has encouraged families planning a future in Abu Dhabi to focus on building a stable career while making the most of the city’s safe and family-friendly environment.

For him and his family, the formula is to make time for one another, spend wisely, pursue opportunities, and appreciate the experiences that Abu Dhabi offers, including the ones that cost little or nothing.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.