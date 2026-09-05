‘My heart is Emirati’: Why Abu Dhabi feels like home for this Egyptian expat

Her father, a university professor, had started working in the UAE in 1998. When El Sheakh visited the capital, she quickly fell in love with the city, its people, and the feeling she experienced there.

Dubai: Sometimes, you know a place feels special before you ever call it home. For Eenas El Sheakh, that feeling came during her first visit to Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi did not simply become the city where I live. It became home.”

Seven years later, in 2005, she did. What began as a childhood dream eventually became a journey spanning more than two decades, one shaped by new friendships, different cultures, major international events, and a growing desire to bring people together.

She has worked in tourism, introducing international visitors to the UAE's beauty, people, culture, and heritage. Then came opportunities to work at major international events.

As a fluent German speaker, she has found opportunities to work across different fields. She has supported young Emiratis learning German, some of whom later continued their studies in Germany.

El Sheakh's story is, in many ways, a reflection of Abu Dhabi itself, a journey of growth, opportunity, and connection.

“It was another opportunity to represent the welcoming hospitality that I have experienced here myself for so many years,” El Sheakh told Gulf News.

During the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, she has worked with the Austrian delegation. At COP28, she has joined the protocol team as the UAE welcomed people from around the world.

More than 200 nationalities live in the country, creating an environment where languages, traditions, and cultures meet every day. That diversity has shaped not only El Sheakh’s career but also the way she sees the world.

“What makes the UAE so special to me is that here, you meet the world,” exclaimed El Sheakh.

“I want to celebrate the many cultures that live side by side here and create opportunities for people to meet, learn from one another, and build genuine connections.”

After years of learning, working, and connecting with people, she has founded Eye on Cultures – From the UAE to the world.

“There is something very rewarding about helping another person settle into a country that has given me so much,” described El Sheakh.

There is a personal reason why creating connections has mattered a lot to El Sheakh. She has known what it means to build a life in a new country.

For El Sheakh, community is not something that simply happens. It is something people can choose to build.

They meet for breakfasts and dinners, attend cultural events, organise family outings, and help each other with the small but important questions that come with starting a new life abroad.

In addition, she volunteers with a group of German-speaking women in Abu Dhabi that supports newcomers, particularly those from the German-speaking community.

“There are beautiful beaches, parks, cultural spaces, community events, exhibitions, and family activities that are either free or available for a reasonable cost,” shared El Sheakh.

Having lived in Abu Dhabi for 21 years, El Sheakh has developed her own understanding of what makes the capital an enjoyable place to live and she believes residents do not need a large entertainment budget to experience it.

An evening at the beach, a picnic in the park, or a walk along the Corniche can become a memorable family outing without requiring a major expense.

At the same time, she has appreciated how the city looks towards the future. Children have remained connected to culture, heritage, and strong values while being introduced to skills that are becoming increasingly important in a changing world.

“That multicultural environment is one of Abu Dhabi’s greatest strengths. Children grow up understanding that the world is diverse, and that different cultures, languages, and traditions can live together with mutual respect,” explainedEl Sheakh.

El Sheakh has seen Abu Dhabi's family-friendly character in another way, too. Children growing up in the capital have been exposed to people from different nationalities and backgrounds from an early age.

“Places such as 42 Abu Dhabi give young people the opportunity to develop digital and problem-solving skills in an innovative learning environment.”

She has pointed to learning opportunities in coding, technology, and artificial intelligence, including programmes and courses that are available free of charge.

“What has always touched me throughout my years here is the kindness and generosity of the people.”

She especially enjoys the Qasr Al Hosn Festival, where she can spend hours exploring the site, enjoying Emirati food, watching traditional performances, and experiencing Emirati heritage and hospitality.

“For me, it is much more than a historic building. It tells the story of Abu Dhabi and the journey of this nation,” stated El Sheakh.

Of all the places in Abu Dhabi, one holds a particularly special place for El Sheakh, Qasr Al Hosn.

“Sometimes, you don’t need an attraction at all. Sitting together at one of Abu Dhabi’s beautiful cafes, watching the sunset, or discovering a new neighbourhood can be just as enjoyable,” said El Sheakh.

For families with more room in their budget, there are bigger days out at places such as Al Ain Zoo or Yas Island.

El Sheakh's list of favourite Abu Dhabi experiences has not been limited to major attractions. Residents can also explore exhibitions and concerts or discover the cultural district on Saadiyat Island.

“My advice is not only to live in Abu Dhabi, but to experience it. Meet people from different backgrounds, learn about Emirati culture, attend cultural events, explore the city, and become part of the community,” advised El Sheakh.

Meanwhile, El Sheakh's message to newcomers is to come with an open heart and give time to discover the city, its people, and its culture.

“I was born in Egypt, grew up in Germany, and built my life in the UAE and my heart is Emirati.”

And after over two decades in the capital, she has no hesitation about where she belongs.

“The UAE has shaped my journey, both personally and professionally, and Abu Dhabi is a place I am proud to call home.”

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.