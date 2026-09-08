GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

How a 22-year-old stole $245 million in Bitcoin and spent it in a month

Scammers posed as Google and Gemini representatives to steal over 4,100 Bitcoin

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This Justice Department grand jury superseding indictment against Malone Lam and his co-defendants.
This Justice Department grand jury superseding indictment against Malone Lam and his co-defendants.
AP

Washington: A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to teaming up with friends to steal nearly a quarter-billion dollars in bitcoin from a Washington, D.C., resident — one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts in U.S. history — and then embarking on a wild spending spree with the laundered proceeds.

Malone Lam, an eighth-grade dropout who came to the U.S. from Singapore, faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly didn't immediately schedule Lam's sentencing hearing in Washington.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Lam was an organizer for a network of young men who carried out a string of crypto scams starting in 2023, prosecutors said. He is one of 18 defendants charged in the case and is the 11th to plead guilty, but his conviction marks a major breakthrough for the Justice Department's investigation.

In August 2024, Lam and others used “social engineering” techniques to dupe the Washington man out of bitcoin worth over $245 million. Two of Lam’s alleged co-conspirators posed as representatives of Google and the Gemini crypto exchange to manipulate the man into giving them access to his Google Drive and revealing security codes that allowed Lam to siphon off over 4,100 bitcoin, according to prosecutors.

Lam helped launder and covert stolen crypto into cash that he used to buy a fleet of sports cars, rent mansions in Miami and spend millions at night clubs, including $569,000 in one evening at one Los Angeles club, authorities said.

The spending spree lasted a month before FBI agents arrested Lam in Miami. An off-duty law enforcement officer had tipped off Lam that authorities were on their way to arrest him, the indictment says.

“We always talked about what it would be like if I were to go down, but never thought it would be this crazy,” Lam told associates from jail on a recorded call, according to his indictment.

Lam's purchases included a $2 million watch and over 30 cars, including custom Porsches, Lamborghinis and Ferraris, according to the FBI. When Lam indicated that he purchased most but not all of those vehicles himself, the judge asked him if he remembers which ones he personally bought.

“I would need some time,” he told the judge.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Morocco's midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi

Man City set to sign Bouaddi from Lille for $117m

1m read
Bitcoin is again showing why it thrives when confidence in traditional systems fades.

Bitcoin jumps past $70,000 after two months

3m read
Rodri

Maresca uncertain over Rodri's future at Man City

3m read
Officers responded to reports of a break-in and items being taken from inside the house

Man arrested after break-in at Kim Kardashian’s estate

2m read