GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Teen jailed for 11,900-order cosmetics refund scam worth $570,000

The case has reignited debate around refund abuse

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
According to police, the teen, surnamed Lu, realised the platform allowed users to enter courier tracking numbers manually when requesting a return.
According to police, the teen, surnamed Lu, realised the platform allowed users to enter courier tracking numbers manually when requesting a return.
Shutterstock

A 17-year-old in China has been sentenced to six years in prison after spotting and ruthlessly exploiting a loophole in an online shopping platform’s refund policy, turning bogus returns into a personal cash machine.

Over the course of the scam, the teenager filed a staggering 11,900 fake refund requests, never sent the goods back, and walked away with more than four million yuan (US$570,000). A Shanghai court delivered its verdict in July 2025, bringing the scheme and his shopping spree to an abrupt end, as reported by South China Morning Post.

The trick was deceptively simple. According to police, the teen, surnamed Lu, realised the platform allowed users to enter courier tracking numbers manually when requesting a return. By submitting fake tracking details, Lu could trigger refunds without the seller ever receiving the items.

Once he cracked the system, he scaled fast.

Lu allegedly opened multiple accounts, ordered cosmetics and other goods, claimed refunds through the loophole, kept the products — and then resold them on second-hand platforms. Authorities say he repeated the process 11,900 times, receiving goods worth 4.76 million yuan (US$680,000) and netting 4.01 million yuan (US$574,000) in profit.

The money didn’t sit idle. Investigators found Lu spent it on new mobile phones, branded clothing, and treating friends.

The scheme came to light in March 2024, when an online cosmetics shopping platform reported suspicious refund activity to the police. Lu was arrested soon after. Neither the platform nor further personal details about the teenager were publicly disclosed.

Under Chinese law, fraud involving especially large sums can carry prison sentences of 10 years or more. However, the court reduced Lu’s punishment, citing his age at the time of the offences.

The case has reignited debate around refund abuse, a growing headache for online sellers.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian teen's Dubai infinity pool video melts hearts

Indian teen's Dubai infinity pool video melts hearts

1m read
Investor wins Dh100,000 refund in Riviera delay case

Investor wins Dh100,000 refund in Riviera delay case

2m read
The Toyota bZ3, dubbed the “electric Corolla” for its sleek sedan shape and Toyota reliability, the EV packs smarts at killer prices.​

New Toyota BZ3 drops: $15.7K 'electric Corolla' shocks

2m read
One rescue led to another, and before she realised it, her home had transformed into a shelter housing more than 120 cats.

How one woman crashed 100 weddings to feed cats

3m read