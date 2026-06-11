Private jets, Bentleys, sex parties and a $100m fraud case: Indian-origin US financier held

Federal prosecutors allege that Makhijani manipulated title insurance documents to make it appear that his company held stronger claims over real-estate collateral than it actually did, helping secure tens of millions of dollars in financing.

Dubai: An Indian-origin financier living a luxury lifestyle of private jets, designer clothing and high-end cars has been arrested in the United States on allegations that he defrauded a bank out of nearly $100 million by falsifying insurance records and misleading lenders.

Prosecutors allege that between September 2024 and April 2025, Makhijani falsified title insurance policies to make it appear Cantor held first-lien positions on properties when other creditors actually had priority claims. Investigators say he and a subordinate altered documents and metadata before submitting the records to the bank, while also providing misleading explanations during calls and in spreadsheets.

“Mahender Makhijani, a lawful permanent resident from India living in Corona del Mar, was arrested this morning on a federal criminal complaint charging him with defrauding a bank out of nearly $100 million,” Bilal Essayli, First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, said.

Makhijani was expected to make his initial appearance in US District Court in Santa Ana on Wednesday. As with all criminal cases, the allegations remain unproven, and he is presumed innocent unless convicted in court.

Court documents in that dispute allege that Makhijani used threats, intimidation and violence to gain leverage over rivals. He has also been accused of using armed associates to seize control of hotels and a restaurant in an upscale Southern California community.

“Makhijani has significant financial resources, but the government has not fully traced and accounted for those resources, which are almost certainly not held in Makhijani’s name,” the complaint states.

Investigators say he travelled by private jet, wore designer clothing and owned luxury vehicles including a Bentley, Porsche and Mercedes G-Wagon. He allegedly maintained two neighbouring mansions in Corona del Mar, one of them reportedly reserved for his in-laws.

The filings further allege that he threatened subordinates, telling some he would “kill” them and leave their “family on the street” and their “kids on welfare”.

According to documents cited by the New York Post and other reports, Makhijani allegedly hosted private parties involving drugs and sex workers, some attended by bank employees and associates. Prosecutors claim he later used knowledge of activities at those gatherings to pressure participants and maintain control over staff.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.