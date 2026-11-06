Why more Dubai tenants are buying their own homes

“When they sit down with the numbers, the gap between their annual rent and a monthly mortgage payment on a comparable home is often smaller than they expected,” he said.

Many of these buyers have been renting for three, five or even eight years and now consider Dubai their permanent or long-term home.

According to property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell, Dubai recorded residential sales worth Dh72.6 billion across approximately 34,000 transactions in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 47 per cent decline in value and a 38 per cent drop in transaction volume compared with the same period last year.

While Dubai continues to attract international investment, the growing participation of long-term residents suggests that the next phase of the property market may be shaped as much by people looking for a permanent home as by investors seeking financial returns.

Dubai: More expatriates who have spent years renting homes in Dubai are now considering buying their own properties, marking a significant shift in the emirate’s real estate market as rents ease, more homes become available and buyers focus on long-term value.

Mortgage activity also reflects this trend. Cavendish Maxwell recorded approximately 22,500 home-loan transactions during the first half of 2026, an increase of more than seven per cent compared with the previous year.

According to Elahi, families are increasingly looking beyond property prices and considering practical issues such as proximity to schools, parking facilities, neighbourhoods and the overall living environment. “Unlike short-term investors, these buyers are often looking for homes where they can live for the next decade,” he noted.

Savills estimates that more than 525,000 residential units are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2030. However, scheduled deliveries do not necessarily mean all properties will be completed within that period.

Dubai added approximately 24,800 residential units during the first half of 2026, nearly 38 per cent more than during the corresponding period last year, according to Cavendish Maxwell.

Industry experts say investors are becoming more cautious about potential returns, particularly as thousands of new homes are expected to enter the market. Others are linking property purchases to long-term residency plans, allowing them to use their investments as future family homes.

“They arrive with two options on the table, a new lease or a purchase, and they compare them line by line: rent against mortgage payments, service charges and the cost of moving.”

For residents considering whether to continue renting or purchase a home, the decision will depend on mortgage affordability, upfront buying costs, expected length of stay and the quality of available properties.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.