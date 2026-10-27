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Dubai approves over Dh2 billion urban development plan to boost property values by Dh20 billion

Dubai's new plan targets 74% of residents living near metro stations and 85% service cover

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Urban Centres Development Plan was approved during a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The Urban Centres Development Plan was approved during a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today approved an urban development plan backed by investments exceeding Dh2 billion, aimed at creating integrated communities and increasing property values in targeted areas by Dh20 billion.

The Urban Centres Development Plan was approved during a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai chaired by Sheikh Hamdan on Tuesday.

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Announcing the decision in a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan said the plan would support sustainable growth and meet people's aspirations, with three priorities guiding its implementation: quality of life, economic returns, and infrastructure and cost efficiency.

The plan also aims to increase the proportion of residents living around metro stations to 74 per cent and raise public services coverage to 85 per cent.

Sheikh Hamdan said the development of integrated communities would contribute to an increase of Dh20 billion in the real estate value of the targeted urban centres.

New population planning policy approved

At the same meeting, The Executive Council approved the Sustainable Population Planning Policy, intended to align Dubai's economic and population growth.

The policy will also guide the development of public services according to the emirate's future needs.

The Council separately approved the Digital Authorisation System, which Sheikh Hamdan said would provide a unified and trusted government experience for residents and businesses.

The approvals form part of Dubai's continued efforts to advance development projects, improve services and enhance quality of life.

"Dubai continues to advance ambitious development projects," Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

"Our goal remains to create greater opportunities, improve quality of life for the people of Dubai and build a better future for generations to come."

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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