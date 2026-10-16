GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Ameri

Dubai Crown Prince visits mourning majlis in Al Ain to console the family of the deceased

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Ameri
Supplied

Al Ain: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, offered his condolences on Friday following the death of Mohammed Hamad bin Qatami Al Ameri.

Sheikh Hamdan visited the mourning majlis in Al Ain, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His boundless mercy, admit him to Paradise and give his family and loved ones patience and solace.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Decree takes effect from date of issuance and will be published in Official Gazette.

Sheikh Mohammed forms Dubai housing board

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai longevity strategy targets Dh35 billion boost

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Hamdan forms board of Hamdan Bin Rashid foundation

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan also thanked Mohammed Al Shaibani for his efforts during his time in the position and across the other roles he has held.

Al Saleh named acting head of Dubai Ruler’s Court

1m read