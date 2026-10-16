Dubai Crown Prince visits mourning majlis in Al Ain to console the family of the deceased
Al Ain: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, offered his condolences on Friday following the death of Mohammed Hamad bin Qatami Al Ameri.
Sheikh Hamdan visited the mourning majlis in Al Ain, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His boundless mercy, admit him to Paradise and give his family and loved ones patience and solace.