Discussions on the finance sector addressed the rapid transformations demanding closer collaboration between regulators and financial institutions, the role of bold policies in fostering innovation and reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a global financial and investment hub, drivers of Dubai’s international competitiveness over the next decade and ways to transform the city from a regional financial platform to a more influential global hub. Discussions also highlighted the enhancements needed to attract capital and achieve the optimal balance between traditional financial expertise and future digital skills.