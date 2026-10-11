Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum puts leadership and future priorities in focus

The forum aims to develop agile leaders who can anticipate opportunities and drive change
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum will open on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 1,000 government and private sector leaders to discuss Dubai’s future priorities and leadership development.
The annual forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).
Mohammad Al Gergawi, chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and chairman of MBRCLD, said the forum puts Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of cultivating exceptional leaders into practice.
“Global shifts today demand a generation of highly-ready leaders who can anticipate future trends and translate visions into tangible reality with speed, resilience and efficiency,” Al Gergawi said.
The forum will honour the director general selected to receive the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, described as the highest accolade within the Government of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched the medal at the previous edition. It aims to promote government leadership development and empower second-tier leaders.
The programme includes panel discussions, workshops and addresses on institutional leadership amid changes in the workplace. It will also cover key transformational projects and Dubai’s strategic directions.
Leadership Majlis meetings will explore the future economy, growth and innovation, as well as future cities, urban management and smart infrastructure. Discussions will also examine Dubai’s global standing in the economy, media, knowledge and humanitarian action.
The forum will feature international experts in human and leadership development. A new cohort of leaders will also graduate from MBRCLD programmes, while organisers plan to launch leadership and development initiatives and sign memoranda of understanding with government entities and international academic institutions.