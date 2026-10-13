Major investments cover real estate, aviation, transport, utilities, public infrastructure
Dubai: Dubai has more than Dh2 trillion worth of projects under way and is preparing for a new phase of growth, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday, reaffirming that the emirate's rapid pace of development would not slow down.
Speaking after meeting 1,000 government and private sector leaders at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that the total value of active projects in Dubai had reached Dh2.1 trillion, covering real estate, aviation, transport, infrastructure and initiatives aimed at improving quality of life.
"Our journey is accelerating, not slowing down. Our projects under way in Dubai are worth more than Dh2 trillion, and we are preparing for a new phase of growth and development. We will not stop," he wrote on X.
The forum, held under his patronage, brought together senior government officials, business executives and a new generation of young leaders to discuss Dubai's future and the importance of developing the talent needed to sustain its growth.
"I was pleased to meet Team Dubai today at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, 1,000 leaders from the public and private sectors, an outstanding group of promising young leaders, and a renewed spirit that will drive the next wave of change," Sheikh Mohammed added.
Figures released by the Dubai Media Office showed that real estate projects through 2030 account for Dh1.1 trillion, making the sector one of the largest components of Dubai's development plans.
Aviation is another major area of investment, with Dh128 billion allocated to Al Maktoum International Airport, which is being developed to become the world's largest airport.
Dubai is also preparing to accommodate 260 million passengers annually over the next decade, according to the figures presented at the forum.
A further Dh328 billion is dedicated to expanding the fleets of Emirates and flydubai, while Dh18.7 billion has been earmarked for the Emirates Engineering and Maintenance Complex.
Beyond aviation, more than Dh100 billion is planned for the development of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), alongside Dh100 billion in projects by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Dubai's infrastructure development plans also include Dh151 billion for new electricity and water grid networks, aimed at supporting the emirate's continuing expansion.
Another Dh80 billion has been allocated to the Dubai Strategic Sewerage Tunnels system, while the Tasreef rainwater drainage project accounts for Dh30 billion.
The investment plans extend to Dubai's exhibition and events infrastructure, with Dh10 billion earmarked for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre.
A further Dh4 billion is dedicated to the Dubai Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap, part of efforts to develop the emirate's green and waterfront spaces.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the emirate would maintain its momentum as it prepared for its next phase of development.
"Our momentum is continuous and our achievements are ongoing. This is the ideal time to invest in Dubai and its infrastructure," he affirmed.
The Dubai Ruler also highlighted the importance of empowering young leaders and developing strong institutions capable of sustaining the emirate's progress.
During the forum, he presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal to Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, recognising his efforts to empower second- and third-tier leaders.
"The best director-general does not make the institution revolve around himself, but builds a team capable of carrying on after him. Congratulations to Marwan," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
He also awarded the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash to Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in recognition of more than three decades of dedicated public service.
"Few people can truly be called companions on a journey, and Mohammed Al Gergawi is one of them," Sheikh Mohammed noted.
The Dubai Ruler praised Al Gergawi's loyalty, integrity and commitment to serving the country, calling the recognition well deserved while expressing confidence that he would continue contributing to the UAE's development.