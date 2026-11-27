The exhibition brings together over 300 companies and brands from 25 countries
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the 32nd Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour on Friday.
The five-day event, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, runs until November 29 and brings together more than 300 companies and brands from over 25 countries. More than 100 yachts and watercraft are on display.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured the stands of leading international yacht builders and marine equipment manufacturers. He also visited the Italian Pavilion and the stand of Dubai International Marine Club.
He was briefed on the latest yacht designs, marine technology and engineering developments, as well as new products and services showcased by exhibitors. He also met representatives of UAE and international companies working in the maritime sector.
This year’s show features national pavilions from China, Italy and the United States, along with new participation from South Korea and Slovenia.
More than 50 companies and brands are taking part for the first time, including over 20 first-time exhibitors. The programme also includes global and regional launches of new yachts and models.
Several yachts built in the UAE are among the exhibits, highlighting the country’s growing role in yacht design, engineering and manufacturing.
The event brings together manufacturers, marine service providers, industry experts and investors, offering opportunities to explore partnerships and business prospects in the maritime sector.
The Dubai International Boat Show supports the emirate’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a global centre for yachting and maritime tourism.
The emirate’s modern infrastructure and advanced facilities have made it a preferred destination for visiting yachts and a major port of call for cruise ships from around the world. The exhibition also provides a platform for international companies to connect with regional businesses and explore investment opportunities.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, along with other officials.