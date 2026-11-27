Luxury yachts and marine innovations shine at Dubai's premier exhibition
Dubai: Dubai Harbour has become a showcase for luxury yachts, marine technology and international boatbuilding talent as the 32nd Dubai International Boat Show runs from November 25 to 29.
More than 100 yachts and watercraft are on display, with over 300 companies and brands from 25 countries participating in the five-day exhibition.
The event features leading international yacht manufacturers, alongside UAE boatbuilders showcasing the country's growing marine manufacturing capabilities.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, officially opened the five-day exhibition. During a tour, he viewed the latest yacht designs, marine technologies and innovations.
Highlights include the global debut of Romeo Marine's Romeo 55 and Gulf Craft's new SilverCat 47 Family and Offshore models. International brands are also presenting new yachts and regional premieres.
Despite geopolitical uncertainty, UAE-based manufacturers say demand has remained healthy, supported by regional buyers, investment in local production and expanding international ambitions.
The exhibition also features marine engineering, watersports demonstrations, sailing experiences and family activities, underlining Dubai's growing role as a global yachting destination.