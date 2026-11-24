Over 100 yachts go on display as UAE boatbuilders push ahead with global expansion plans
The event offers an important test of demand for luxury yachts and the UAE’s ambitions to become a global marine manufacturing hub.
The 32nd edition of the exhibition, running until November 29 at Dubai Harbour, will feature more than 100 yachts and watercraft, with over 300 companies and brands from 25 countries participating, organisers announced last week.
While geopolitical uncertainty remains a concern for international businesses, luxury yacht manufacturers operating in the UAE say their order books have remained healthy.
They have maintained local manufacturing capabilities, supply chain investments and a growing regional customer base are helping them navigate the disruption.
That said, manufacturers are also witnessing a shift in buying patterns, with stronger participation from regional customers, a younger generation of wealthy buyers entering the market and increasing demand for larger, technologically advanced yachts.
Francis Lapp, CEO and founder of Sunreef Yachts, told Gulf News that the luxury yacht manufacturer has continued to secure orders despite the challenging geopolitical environment.
“Honestly, 2026 has been a very strong year in terms of orders. Part of that is the market itself: more and more owners are discovering what a multihull can offer in terms of space, stability and comfort,” said Lapp.
The manufacturer has already secured orders for more than 100 units of its ULTIMA yacht range.
“Of course, we're all aware of the wider situation in the region. What makes the difference for our clients is that we can keep our promises,” he said.
“Thanks to our own production facility here in the UAE, a growing network of local suppliers and the logistics solutions we've put in place, we continue to deliver on time and to the highest quality standards.” Sunreef Yachts officially inaugurated its Ras Al Khaimah manufacturing facility in 2024, immediately after that year's Dubai International Boat Show.
Lapp acknowledged that the geopolitical environment was far from ideal, but said it had not significantly affected Sunreef’s business or slowed production at its shipyards so far.
The company has also noticed a stronger presence of local buyers at boat shows in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai this year.
“What we have noticed is a stronger presence of local buyers at the boat shows in the region – Abu Dhabi, Qatar and here in Dubai. And as I mentioned, our local client base is very important to us, and it keeps growing,” he said.
One of the more interesting shifts in the luxury yachting industry is the growing appetite for larger vessels, especially catamarans, traditionally a smaller segment of the global superyacht market.
Lapp said demand for 100-foot yachts is increasingly overtaking that for smaller models at the company’s Polish shipyard.
“Not long ago, the 80-footer was our most popular size; today the 100-footer is becoming the new bestseller,” he said. “Here in the UAE, at our Ras Al Khaimah facility, most orders are for the ULTIMA 88, which has had an incredible response since her launch.”
Among those who have ordered the ULTIMA 88, Sunreef says, are football superstar Lionel Messi and tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz.
The company currently has three 43-metre and two 37-metre electric sailing catamarans under construction at its shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, reflecting its push into a superyacht segment traditionally dominated by single-hulled vessels.
The profile of luxury yacht buyers is also changing, with younger wealthy individuals increasingly prioritising energy efficiency, cleaner propulsion technologies and wellness-oriented interiors alongside conventional luxury features.
“What has changed is the age of our clients. We're seeing more and more younger owners, and that brings two things. On one side, a bigger appetite for more dynamic, sportier yachts. On the other, a genuine interest in new, clean technologies,” said Lapp.
He said customers increasingly want to understand how their yachts are powered, how much energy they can generate independently and how quietly they can operate.
Luxury interiors are also becoming less ostentatious. “Today it's much more about 'less is more': interiors inspired by nature, natural materials and colours, and a calmer, more relaxing atmosphere on board. Our clients want a yacht that helps them slow down, not one that impresses with excess,” he said.
Demand for dedicated exercise and relaxation spaces, hybrid and electric propulsion systems, solar power and intelligent energy management is also growing.
Beyond attracting wealthy yacht buyers, the exhibition comes as the UAE invests in its capabilities as a manufacturing and export base for high-value marine products.
Sunreef, which manufactures its ULTIMA range in Ras Al Khaimah, is expanding its infrastructure and workforce to accommodate future orders.
“As for the future, we're here to grow. We currently have around 1,500 people working in production, and we plan to keep increasing that number step by step,” said Lapp.
“We're also expanding our infrastructure, so that we can build more and more in Ras Al Khaimah and continue developing our presence across the region.”
Home-grown yacht manufacturer Gulf Craft has similarly been expanding its international footprint, investing in its overseas dealer network and positioning itself as a global engineering and manufacturing brand.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News in July, Gulf Craft Group CEO Erwin Bamps said the UAE's competitive advantage lies in advanced manufacturing rather than low-cost, mass-market production.
The company has continued to receive international enquiries despite geopolitical uncertainty, with customers across markets stretching from Mexico to Australia.
Depending on vessel size, Gulf Craft can manufacture around 20 to 30 yachts annually, with larger yachts taking up to 18 months to build.
Such manufacturing investments could help UAE-based shipyards reduce their dependence on imported components and international supply chains over time, although the industry remains exposed to global logistics disruptions.
This year's Dubai International Boat Show will bring together international yacht manufacturers including Azimut, Benetti, Ferretti, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Princess, Sanlorenzo, Sunreef and Sunseeker.
UAE manufacturers will also use the exhibition to introduce new products to international buyers.
Romeo Marine will stage the global debut of its Romeo 55 yacht, while Gulf Craft will launch the Family and Offshore variants of its SilverCat 47 range.
China, Italy and the United States will have dedicated national pavilions, while South Korea and Slovenia will join as new participating countries.
Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD Group, the organiser, said the participation of major international manufacturers reflected confidence in Dubai and the region's longer-term investment opportunities.
Dubai's exhibition follows the largest-ever edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on Sunday, another sign of sustained interest in the UAE's recreational marine sector despite regional uncertainty.
According to organiser ADNEC Group, the four-day exhibition attracted 57,419 visitors, up 9 per cent compared with 2025, alongside 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries.
Participation by UAE companies and brands rose 31 per cent to 435, while GCC participation surged 216 per cent to 355 exhibitors and brands.
The number of participating boat manufacturers rose 33 per cent, with 168 vessels on display during the exhibition.
While exhibition attendance and individual manufacturers' order books offer encouraging signals, they do not necessarily translate into an industry-wide recovery or insulate the sector from prolonged geopolitical uncertainty.
For manufacturers such as Sunreef, however, a growing regional customer base, larger yacht orders, and investment in local manufacturing are underpinning confidence heading into 2027.
“The geopolitical climate today is far from ideal. But as our order book shows, that doesn’t have to mean fewer orders or less interest. And it doesn’t have to slow down our shipyards either – production continues at full pace,” said Lapp.
“Catamarans keep gaining ground, a new generation of owners is coming in, and with the ULTIMA line and our continued investment in Ras Al Khaimah, we’re entering 2027 from a very solid position.”
Wynn unveils 43-metre superyacht for Ras Al Khaimah resort In another development, Wynn Al Marjan Island on Tuesday unveiled Natural 9, a custom-built 43.2-metre superyacht designed for private celebrations and corporate events on the Arabian Gulf. The vessel will be based at Wynn Marina when the integrated resort opens in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027. Spread across three decks, the yacht features two bars, a double-height main saloon, open-air entertainment spaces and a commercial kitchen. “Natural 9 gives our guests the incredible opportunity to create highly personalised experiences on the water while delivering the same level of service, design, discretion, and attention to detail guests will find throughout the resort,” said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island.