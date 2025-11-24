GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi International Boat Show draws record turnout

Maritime event showcases innovation, growth and sustainability in the UAE

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Record participation and strong attendance
Record participation and strong attendance

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show wrapped up its latest edition after attracting strong crowds and industry participation over its first two days.

More than 1,000 companies and brands took part—a 32% increase from the previous edition—highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a regional hub for marine leisure and technology.

Expanded exhibition space and activities

Rahma Al Mushjari, spokesperson for ADNEC, said the show now spans 85,000 square metres, a 14% increase, offering visitors a wide range of activities in the Marina Hall. The event serves as a platform for companies to showcase innovations, promote services, explore expansion opportunities, and connect with yacht enthusiasts and marine technology pioneers.

Abu Dhabi Maritime highlights technology and sustainability

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime, emphasised the entity’s strategic presence at the show, including its “Knowledge Hub” and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, now in their third year.

He showcased key applications such as:

  • “Nalia” app: Marine services, water taxi booking, hazard reporting and regulations

  • “Marasidna” platform: Sustainability assessments and accessible local maritime regulations

Al Mheiri noted ongoing efforts to facilitate marine traffic and yacht operations in Abu Dhabi, including collaboration with authorities to regulate jet-ski and vessel movement.

Industry leaders spotlight marine tourism

Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Holding, highlighted the importance of marine tourism in Abu Dhabi, home to more than 200 islands. The company showcased a variety of boats and yachts, including a fully electric vessel with a Porsche-derived motor—reflecting the growing electric boat market alongside advances in EVs and aviation.

Al Ali also noted Nirvana’s membership model, which allows access to over 50 vessels of different types and sizes, covering fishing, cruising and overnight trips, without the usual costs of maintenance and cleaning.

Abu Dhabi strengthens its maritime identity

The Boat Show continues to be a key meeting point for innovators, manufacturers and marine enthusiasts, combining technology, leisure and sustainability. Its growing scale underscores Abu Dhabi’s ambition to position itself as a leading destination for marine tourism and advanced maritime services in the region.

