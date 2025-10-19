Dubai Pre-owned Boat Show 2025 set to make waves at Creek Marina

Organised by Viya Marine since 2011, the exhibition has grown into one of the world’s leading specialised marine events. It attracts sea lovers, investors, and yacht buyers by offering tailored opportunities across different budgets — reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a key regional hub for the global boating and yachting industry.

More than 50 local, regional, and international brands will take part this year, showcasing over 50 yachts and boats ranging from 20 to 100 feet, with a combined value exceeding Dh200 million. The event will give visitors a chance to explore a diverse collection of pre-owned vessels that combine quality, performance, and value.

Dubai: The 11th edition of the Pre-owned Boat Show is set to sail at Dubai Creek Marina from October 31 to November 2, 2025, under the theme “A Boat for Everyone.”

He noted that the theme “A Boat for Everyone” reflects the show’s focus on accessibility, sustainability, and circular economy principles, offering affordable ownership options while supporting eco-friendly growth in the marine sector.

Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director of Special Projects at Dubai Golf and the official responsible for Viya Marine, said the event will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for maritime and yachting activities.

The event expects to attract a wide range of visitors — from marine enthusiasts and first-time buyers to investors and leisure tourism operators — creating opportunities for networking, partnerships, and business growth.

“The Middle East’s recreational boating market is expanding rapidly,” Al Noon said. “This year’s edition will help drive trade and investment in pre-owned vessels while promoting marine tourism across the region.”

Aligned with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, the show supports sustainable growth by encouraging reuse and resale of boats — reducing the need for new vessel production and promoting a circular economy.

Dubai’s maritime strength lies in its world-class infrastructure, featuring over 22 marinas with capacity for 4,190 yachts and boats, alongside advanced facilities for maintenance, storage, and refitting. These strengths have cemented Dubai’s position as a global marine hub and a preferred destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide.

Visitor numbers are projected to exceed 5,000 this year, amid rising regional and international interest in marine tourism. The UAE currently represents around 50% of the total yacht and marina market in the Arabian Gulf and wider Middle East.

Sponsored by DexNet, a leading provider of private and secure online infrastructure, the show will be open on October 31 from 4pm to 9pm, and on November 1 and 2 from 3pm to 9pm — offering a mix of business, leisure, and investment opportunities that continue to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in the global maritime industry.

The event will host a retail village and bring together specialists in finance, insurance, maintenance, and marine equipment, providing comprehensive services for buyers — particularly those purchasing their first boat.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.