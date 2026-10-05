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Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils 98-berth marina for 2027 Ras Al Khaimah resort

The 98-berth marina will accommodate yachts up to 85 metres at Wynn’s UAE resort

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Artist’s impression of Wynn Marina, the planned 98-berth superyacht marina at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah
Artist’s impression of Wynn Marina, the planned 98-berth superyacht marina at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah
Wynn Al Marjan

The marina, which Wynn says is being designed as a destination in its own right, will accommodate super and megayachts of up to 85 metres in length.

The company said it will have capacity for more yachts and larger vessels than any hotel-attached marina in the UAE, bringing arrivals by sea directly into the wider resort experience.

“Wynn Marina has been conceived as a direct extension of Wynn Al Marjan Island,” said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

“Guests will move effortlessly between life on the water and experiences throughout the resort, from dining and entertainment to accommodations and waterfront amenities. It is not simply a place to berth a yacht, but an integral part of the destination.”

Circular harbour

At the centre of the marina will be a circular harbour designed to form one of the resort’s defining features.

Wynn said the layout will be visible from surrounding accommodation, terraces, restaurants and promenades, creating views of yachts, waterfront activity and Arabian Gulf sunsets.

The marina will use a radial berth layout within a protected circular basin, with a maximum depth of five metres.

The facility is being designed by Marina Solutions International, with Fort Lauderdale-based IGY Marinas as the marina partner.

IGY will oversee marina operations, while Wynn said the facility will combine harbour management with its hospitality services.

For yacht owners, charter guests, captains and crew, services will include dining reservations, transportation, provisioning, onboard celebrations and tailored experiences across the resort.

Yacht arrivals

A central facility known as the Capitainerie will serve as the marina's arrival point and operational hub. The facility will bring together marina operations, guest services, concierge support, and captain and crew services under one roof.

Wynn said customers will be able to check in onboard and gain direct access to the resort's accommodation, dining, entertainment, wellness and retail facilities.

For visitors staying at Wynn Al Marjan Island, the marina is intended to function as a waterfront leisure destination, with dining beside the harbour, promenades and views of arriving yachts.

The marina will also be integrated with the resort's Marina and Ocean Estates, creating a setting where accommodation, yachts and other resort facilities meet at the water's edge.

Wynn said the waterfront could also be used for celebrations and events, including wedding arrivals by yacht and occasions overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Bigger resort

The marina forms part of the wider Wynn Al Marjan Island development, which is scheduled to open in September 2027.

Wynn has described the project as the first integrated gaming resort in the UAE. It is being developed on Al Marjan Island, about 50 miles from Dubai International Airport.

The resort is planned to have 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre, beach club, multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, a five-star spa, salon, shopping promenade and celebrations and events centre.

The project is also becoming one of the largest hospitality investments in the UAE. Wynn confirmed in August that the estimated construction cost had risen by $600 million to about $5.7 billion. The company said construction was progressing rapidly and confirmed the September 2027 opening date.

During the second quarter of 2026, Wynn contributed $48.1 million to the joint venture developing the resort, taking its total cash contribution to $1.06 billion. Wynn owns 40 per cent of the joint venture.

The marina announcement follows a series of announcements as Wynn expands the range of accommodation and experiences planned for the Ras Al Khaimah resort.

Wynn has previously unveiled private townhomes within its Enclave concept, as well as two seven-bedroom Royal Apartments occupying the upper levels of the 70-storey Resort Tower.

The resort has also revealed a 550-metre beachfront, including a lagoon and engineered offshore reef, as it develops its wider waterfront offering.

For Ras Al Khaimah, Wynn is a central part of the emirate's push to attract higher-value international visitors and expand its tourism offering.

The emirate is developing a wider pipeline of hotels, attractions and infrastructure as it targets further growth in tourism, with Wynn expected to be a major new anchor when it opens in 2027.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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