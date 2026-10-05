“Guests will move effortlessly between life on the water and experiences throughout the resort, from dining and entertainment to accommodations and waterfront amenities. It is not simply a place to berth a yacht, but an integral part of the destination.”

The marina, which Wynn says is being designed as a destination in its own right, will accommodate super and megayachts of up to 85 metres in length.

The project is also becoming one of the largest hospitality investments in the UAE. Wynn confirmed in August that the estimated construction cost had risen by $600 million to about $5.7 billion. The company said construction was progressing rapidly and confirmed the September 2027 opening date.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.