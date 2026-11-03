ELEVATE unveils Dh50 million Mondrian Beach Villa, final residence in The Edit Collection

“We are a product-driven company, with a philosophy rooted in thoughtful design, attention to detail and an exceptional living experience. For us, product comes first,” said Shah. “I have been involved in the details of this villa and the wider development, from the design and amenities to how the spaces are brought together. It is the decisions people might not immediately notice that often make the greatest difference to how a home feels and functions. We have been clear about what we intend to deliver, and it is our responsibility to follow through.”