Dubai's iconic coastline draws crowds amid easing summer heat and clear skies
Dubai: There was a sigh of relief on Friday morning as a Gulf News team took a stroll along Jumeirah Beach and found it open and busy, with residents and tourists swimming, relaxing and enjoying the sea under clear blue skies.
The scenes offered reassurance for beachgoers after a week of closures elsewhere along the UAE coast. On October 23, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed that a tanker oil spill had been detected off Umm Al Quwain, and authorities across several northern emirates responded by restricting access to coastal areas.
None of the closures announced so far apply to Dubai’s beaches.
More than 35 beaches and coastal areas across Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are now closed or have restricted access.
Ras Al Khaimah closed all of its public beaches on October 24 until further notice, while Umm Al Quwain had earlier shut its beaches and coastal areas. Sharjah first closed Al Hamriyah Beach as a precaution, and later extended the closures to other beaches in the emirate.
No reopening dates have yet been announced for Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah, and authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said a further announcement would depend on conditions. Several hotels and resorts in the affected emirates have restricted beach access and sea swimming, while keeping pools, restaurants and other facilities open.
The ministry said the odours reported by residents in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ajman did not pose a health risk.
At Jumeirah, the morning followed its usual pattern. Families, couples and groups of friends were spread out along the beach, and more visitors arrived as the morning went on. Some came for a swim, while others set up umbrellas, towels and chairs. Lifeguards were on duty, and flags marked the swimming areas as usual.
The turnout comes as temperatures begin to ease after the summer. On Friday, Jumeirah Beach looked much as it usually does at this time of year, with people spending the morning by the sea.