GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

Dubai beaches unaffected by oil spill despite closures elsewhere

Dubai's iconic coastline draws crowds amid easing summer heat and clear skies

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Relief for beachgoers as Dubai's beaches remain unaffected by oil spill closures in northern emirates
Relief for beachgoers as Dubai's beaches remain unaffected by oil spill closures in northern emirates
James Martinez

Dubai: There was a sigh of relief on Friday morning as a Gulf News team took a stroll along Jumeirah Beach and found it open and busy, with residents and tourists swimming, relaxing and enjoying the sea under clear blue skies.

The scenes offered reassurance for beachgoers after a week of closures elsewhere along the UAE coast. On October 23, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed that a tanker oil spill had been detected off Umm Al Quwain, and authorities across several northern emirates responded by restricting access to coastal areas.

None of the closures announced so far apply to Dubai’s beaches.

Closures in the northern emirates

More than 35 beaches and coastal areas across Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are now closed or have restricted access.

Ras Al Khaimah closed all of its public beaches on October 24 until further notice, while Umm Al Quwain had earlier shut its beaches and coastal areas. Sharjah first closed Al Hamriyah Beach as a precaution, and later extended the closures to other beaches in the emirate.

No reopening dates have yet been announced for Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah, and authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said a further announcement would depend on conditions. Several hotels and resorts in the affected emirates have restricted beach access and sea swimming, while keeping pools, restaurants and other facilities open.

The ministry said the odours reported by residents in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ajman did not pose a health risk.

A normal Friday at Jumeirah

At Jumeirah, the morning followed its usual pattern. Families, couples and groups of friends were spread out along the beach, and more visitors arrived as the morning went on. Some came for a swim, while others set up umbrellas, towels and chairs. Lifeguards were on duty, and flags marked the swimming areas as usual.

The turnout comes as temperatures begin to ease after the summer. On Friday, Jumeirah Beach looked much as it usually does at this time of year, with people spending the morning by the sea.

Related Topics:
DubaiStrait of Hormuz

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah was temporarily closed for maintenance and upgrades on Tuesday, October 27

One more UAE beach closed: Check full list and reasons

3m read
UAE oil spill update: Coastal clean-up stepped up

UAE oil spill update: Coastal clean-up stepped up

2m read
UAE beach closures and mystery smell: What to know now

UAE beach closures and mystery smell: What to know now

3m read
Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far

Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far

4m read