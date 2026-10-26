UAE’s massive beach clean-up after oil spill concerns and mystery smell: All you need to know

All the updates after UAE authorities linked odours to tanker spill and closed beaches
Dubai: The UAE began a massive clean-up in the sea and closed multiple beaches over the weekend after unexplained odours had residents across several emirates wondering what was going on for days.
Beaches have been closed in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed on Friday the cause of the smell: an oil spill from a tanker.
The ministry said the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected marine pollution from the spill, which reached Umm Al Quwain’s beaches and caused the odours noticed by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. It stressed the odours pose no health risks.
It began on Monday, October 19, when reports of unusual odours emerged in Sharjah and other parts of the country, prompting authorities to begin monitoring with federal and local agencies.
The next day, Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said on the Direct Line programme on Sharjah TV and Radio that the situation was safe and stable, with no indication of a threat to public health or safety, and that the odours reported on Monday had since disappeared, although inspections continued as a precaution. He added that the reports were not limited to Sharjah and that federal authorities were expected to provide further details.
On October 21, MOCCAE said it was coordinating with local authorities to investigate the odours, that assessments had found no cause for concern and that field monitoring was continuing to help the smells dissipate.
In the early hours of Friday, October 23, the ministry confirmed the tanker oil spill on social media. The tanker responsible has not been officially identified by the UAE authorities, and the cause of the leak remains unconfirmed by the ministry.
However, all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed as a precaution until technical teams complete their assessments and establish the safety and environmental protection measures needed.
Later in the day on Friday, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced the temporary closure of Al Hamriyah Beach to prevent marine pollution from the tanker spill from reaching the area. Sharjah authorities said specialist teams were taking the necessary measures to keep the emirate’s beaches safe.
On Saturday, October 24, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, announced the immediate closure of all public beaches across the emirate until further notice, as part of temporary measures to safeguard public safety.
The announcement, made on the authorities’ official social media channels, urged residents and visitors to avoid coastal areas.
No reopening dates have been announced for Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah. Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said a further announcement would follow in due course, depending on conditions.
Specialised teams began work immediately after the pollution was detected, coordinating with local and federal authorities to contain the oil, cordon off affected areas and start clean-up and remediation, the ministry said. Surveys and environmental assessments were continuing to determine the extent of the impact.
Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department said on October 23 that its field teams were monitoring affected locations to help prevent the pollution from spreading. Fishermen in Umm Al Quwain have suspended fishing in affected areas, in line with official instructions, until containment and remediation are complete.
The ministry urged fishermen and other sea users to follow official instructions, and the public to rely on official channels and avoid spreading rumours. Residents and visitors should stay away from closed beaches and coastal areas until authorities announce they can reopen.