UAE’s massive beach clean-up after oil spill concerns and mystery smell: All you need to know

The next day, Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said on the Direct Line programme on Sharjah TV and Radio that the situation was safe and stable, with no indication of a threat to public health or safety, and that the odours reported on Monday had since disappeared, although inspections continued as a precaution. He added that the reports were not limited to Sharjah and that federal authorities were expected to provide further details.