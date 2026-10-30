Efforts underway to ensure safety after oil tanker mishap in UAE waters
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has confirmed that coordination is continuing with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the relevant federal and local authorities to secure the oil tanker GEM NO.2 following an incident in UAE territorial waters, reduce the associated risks and ensure safe maritime navigation.
Specialist technical teams are continuing work on the tanker, the ministry explained. This has included repairing damaged sections, restoring some operating systems and assessing the integrity of its hull to determine the safest options for handling the vessel.
The latest field assessments have detected no new oil leak from the tanker. Monitoring by sea and air continues, supported by satellite imagery to track the situation closely and identify any developments.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that its technical teams were continuing to tackle marine pollution caused by the spill, in coordination with the relevant federal and local authorities. Teams are surveying, monitoring and cleaning coastal areas reached by the pollution, with public safety remaining the foremost priority.
According to the latest satellite monitoring images available as of Friday, 30 October 2026, the oil slick is concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, extending partly towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The ministry reported a noticeable decline in the intensity of the pollution detected. Work continues to contain and address the effects of the spill, which has been stopped at its source.
Containment and treatment efforts rely primarily on mechanical methods, alongside chemical dispersants used in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines, in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The ministry stressed that the temporary closure of some beaches and coastal areas was a precautionary measure. It did not necessarily mean pollution had been detected at every closed location. The closures are intended to protect the public and the marine environment and allow survey and treatment work to be completed.
Fish and food products available in markets remain safe and fit for human consumption, the ministry confirmed, pointing to the effectiveness of the UAE’s food security system in ensuring food safety.
The relevant authorities are also monitoring air quality, assessing readings and jointly tracking developments. They urged the public to comply fully with official instructions concerning beaches and coastal areas subject to precautionary measures.
Etihad Water and Electricity, meanwhile, affirmed that drinking water safety and quality remained a top priority. Proactive measures have been taken to strengthen the safety of water production systems, including monitoring seawater quality at intake points, testing produced and distributed water, and checking compliance with approved requirements before water is pumped into the network. These precautions will not affect supplies to customers.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority praised the coordinated efforts of the relevant bodies and specialist national teams. Those efforts have secured the tanker and brought the sources of the oil leak under control, alongside operations to contain the pollution, limit its spread and address its environmental effects.
The authorities affirmed that fieldwork and joint national coordination would continue, with all capabilities and resources mobilised to ensure maritime navigation safety and protect marine and coastal environments. Updates will continue to be provided promptly through approved official channels.