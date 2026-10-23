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UAE mystery smells explained: How reports led to oil spill discovery

From Sharjah Police reassurance to tanker spill and Umm Al Quwain beach closures

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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A timeline of official updates, oil spill confirmation and coastal safety measures.
A timeline of official updates, oil spill confirmation and coastal safety measures.
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Dubai: The unusual smells reported across parts of the UAE earlier this week have been linked to an oil spill from a tanker, prompting the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain were associated with the spill, but reassured residents that they posed no health risks.

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Cleanup operations and environmental assessments are underway to contain the pollution and protect marine life.

The announcement follows several days of reports, investigations and reassurances from authorities.

Here is how the situation unfolded.

October 19: Unusual smells reported

Reports of unusual odours emerged on Monday, October 19, in Sharjah and other parts of the UAE.

The reports prompted authorities to begin monitoring the situation in coordination with federal and local government agencies.

Authorities conducted inspections and assessments to identify the source of the smells and determine whether they posed any risk to residents.

October 20: Sharjah Police reassure residents

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, addressed public concerns during the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio.

Bin Amer confirmed that the odours reported on Monday had subsequently disappeared, although authorities continued monitoring and inspections as a precaution.

He also clarified that the reports were not limited to Sharjah, with several emirates affected.

Federal authorities were expected to provide further details once they completed their assessments.

October 21: Environment ministry provides initial findings

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that it was coordinating with local authorities to investigate unusual odours detected in several areas.

The ministry said its assessments found no cause for concern.

Field monitoring and response efforts were continuing to reduce the odours and help them dissipate.

Residents were advised to follow official information channels, with the ministry saying it would issue guidance if further developments required precautionary measures.

October 23: Tanker oil spill confirmed

The UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected the spill.

Authorities began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation operations in coordination with federal and local agencies.

The ministry also linked the unusual odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain to the spill, while reassuring residents that the smells posed no health risks.

Why are Umm Al Quwain beaches closed?

Authorities have temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain as a precaution.

The ministry said coastal surveys, monitoring and environmental assessments were underway to determine the extent of the pollution and identify measures needed to protect marine life.

The closure will remain in place until technical teams complete their assessments and establish the necessary safety and environmental protection measures.

Authorities have not announced a reopening date.

Is the smell dangerous?

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risk to residents.

However, precautionary measures remain in place along the affected coastline while cleanup operations continue.

What should residents and fishermen do?

Residents and visitors should stay away from closed beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain until authorities announce that they can reopen.

Fishermen and other sea users have been urged to follow official instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas while response operations continue.

The ministry has also called on the public to rely on official information and avoid spreading rumours.

The ministry will issue further updates as environmental assessments and cleanup operations progress.

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