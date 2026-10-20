Federal authorities are expected to issue a detailed report, provide further information
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reassured residents that the situation remains safe following reports of unusual odours across Sharjah and several other UAE emirates, saying there is no indication of a threat to public health or safety.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said authorities had been monitoring the situation since the odours were first reported on Monday, in coordination with federal and local government agencies.
Speaking on the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio, he said the relevant authorities were conducting inspections and assessments to determine the circumstances surrounding the reports and establish whether any risks existed.
“We would like to reassure the public that the situation is safe and stable, and there is nothing that poses a threat,” he said.
Bin Amer said the odours reported on Monday had subsequently disappeared, but authorities continued to monitor the situation and carry out checks as a precaution.
He stressed that officials from the concerned government departments had been working on the ground to assess the situation and identify anything that could potentially endanger residents.
Bin Amer clarified that the reports were not limited to Sharjah but concerned several emirates. Federal authorities are expected to issue a detailed report and provide further information through the media to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Sharjah Police remain in contact with federal and local agencies to assess developments and ensure that any relevant information is communicated to the public, he said.
Bin Amer also acknowledged residents’ concerns, stressing that people had the right to ask questions and receive reassurance from the authorities. He said addressing public concerns and ensuring residents’ safety remained a priority.
While the full details are still awaited from the relevant authorities, he reiterated that there was no indication of harm arising from the reported odours and urged residents not to be alarmed.
He praised the government agencies involved for their efforts and proactive response, saying the monitoring and inspections were continuing to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas.
Further clarification is expected once the relevant federal authorities complete their assessment and issue their report.