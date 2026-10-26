Sharjah Charity aid spending rises 30.7% to Dh94.4 million

Around 10,000 aid applications reviewed as thousands benefit from financial support
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International spent Dh94.4 million on domestic aid in the first nine months of 2026, a 30.7 per cent increase from Dh72.2 million during the same period last year, as it stepped up support for vulnerable families and individuals across the UAE.
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice-Chairman of the charity’s Board of Directors, said the increase reflected the organisation’s continued efforts to ease the hardships of people in need and fulfil its humanitarian mission.
The charity received around 10,000 applications for assistance during the nine-month period. Each application was reviewed by social research teams and specialised committees to assess applicants’ circumstances and determine their eligibility for support.
Bin Bayat said the number of applications highlighted the scale of the charity’s daily operations and its efforts to alleviate hardship among disadvantaged individuals and families.
The charity provided Dh10.5 million in regular monthly assistance to 6,844 beneficiaries registered with the organisation.
The recipients include widows, divorced women, senior citizens and low-income individuals. The programme aims to help them meet essential needs, maintain financial stability and improve their quality of life while preserving their dignity.
Urgent assistance accounted for Dh71.3 million in spending, covering education, medical treatment, housing and cases requiring relief from financial hardship.
The charity allocated Dh12.5 million to support 1,857 students, helping them continue their education and pursue their academic ambitions.
A further Dh35.3 million went towards medical treatment for 1,255 patients, helping cover urgent and complex healthcare needs.
The charity also provided Dh6.4 million to 1,140 people facing difficult circumstances, while Dh16.9 million was allocated to 1,864 housing assistance cases. The housing support covered rental payments, repairs and maintenance.
The charity allocated Dh12.5 million to its Ramadan and Eid Al Adha campaigns, which included iftar meals for fasting people, Eid clothing, Zakat contributions and the distribution of sacrificial meat to eligible families.
Bin Bayat said the seasonal campaigns were intended to strengthen social solidarity and ease the financial burden on families during Ramadan and the Eid celebrations.
Bin Bayat said the results reflected the charity’s longstanding humanitarian mission and its commitment to helping beneficiaries become more self-sufficient and improve their living conditions.
He urged philanthropists, donors and members of the public to continue supporting the organisation’s initiatives, which reach thousands of families across the UAE.
He added that the charity’s role extended beyond financial assistance to promoting community participation and strengthening the values of solidarity and cooperation.
Through its programmes, Sharjah Charity International aims to help vulnerable families meet their essential needs, preserve their dignity and achieve greater social stability, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding commitment to charitable and humanitarian work.