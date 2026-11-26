That’s precisely what Manchester United’s Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes did in the Champions League on Wednesday. With the score 1-1 against Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes unwittingly provided an assist for himself at Estádio Jose Alvalade, in what is perhaps the unlikeliest assist the 32-year-old has ever produced.

"I think the main thing and the most important thing is that we understand that we need to be in this together in the good and the bad moments, and it's not going to change the belief we have in each other."

"Mistakes are part of football, and from that you get goals," Fernandes told TNT Sports. "But obviously it's not an individual sport, so everyone has to take the blame for everything we do good and everything we do bad.

That was until it hit the divot Fernandes had left moments earlier, causing the ball to suddenly shoot up into the air and over the head of Pereira.

Chasing the ball down in the second half, Fernandes dug his heel in the turf inside the Sporting penalty area. When the home team failed to play their way out of defence, United managed to turn the ball over and when it came to Fernandes outside the box, he let fly with a speculative effort.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.