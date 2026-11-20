Hernandez’s own path into music started in Brooklyn, where the son of a Latin orchestra musician tagged along to his father’s gigs as a boy. In a 2014 interview with Midweek, he described a childhood shaped by his Puerto Rican and Jewish roots and steeped in sound. Doo-wop became his obsession early. By 13 he was calling himself “Dr. Doo-Wop,” and he later built the Love Notes, a Hawaii-based group that grew to as many as 18 members. The Boston Globe reported that the band was inducted into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame that same year.