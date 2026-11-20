The singer paid tribute to him in an emotional post on Instagram
Before the stadiums and the Grammys, Bruno Mars’s stage was a Waikiki hotel showroom, and the man who put him there was his father. Now the singer is mourning him.
Mars, 41, shared on Thursday, November 19, that his father, Peter Hernandez, has died at 74. The 'I Just Might' artist posted the news on Instagram with a photo of himself embracing his dad in a hospital bed, along with a series of family snapshots spanning decades.
“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote.
“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” he continued. “He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again.”
He closed with a message that also reached for his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died suddenly of a brain aneurysm in 2013: “I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”
A musician long before his son
Hernandez’s own path into music started in Brooklyn, where the son of a Latin orchestra musician tagged along to his father’s gigs as a boy. In a 2014 interview with Midweek, he described a childhood shaped by his Puerto Rican and Jewish roots and steeped in sound. Doo-wop became his obsession early. By 13 he was calling himself “Dr. Doo-Wop,” and he later built the Love Notes, a Hawaii-based group that grew to as many as 18 members. The Boston Globe reported that the band was inducted into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame that same year.
Raising a family on stage
In the 1990s, Hernandez led a revue at the Sheraton Waikiki and brought his children into the act. It was there that a young Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, honed his pint-sized Elvis impression. That routine landed the 6-year-old a “Little Elvis” cameo in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas and set the stage for the career that followed. Hernandez shared six children with Bernadette: Mars, Eric, Tiara, Tahiti, Presley and Jaime.
Hard times, close bonds
After his parents split when he was about 12, Mars and his brother Eric spent stretches moving between makeshift homes with their father. Speaking to 60 Minutes in 2016, Mars joked that his dad had a talent for finding places the family really had no business living in. Still, he said he looks back on those years fondly, because being together kept the struggles from ever feeling hopeless.
Mars has often pointed to his father as the source of his signature flair, from the pinky rings and Cadillacs to the vintage sounds that still run through his records.