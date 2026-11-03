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UAE Flag Day celebrations marked across the country

Nation unites in vibrant UAE Flag Day festivities

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Students gather at Sharjah’s Flag Island to celebrate UAE Flag Day, waving the nation’s colours high in a spirited display of unity and pride.
Students gather at Sharjah’s Flag Island to celebrate UAE Flag Day, waving the nation’s colours high in a spirited display of unity and pride.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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