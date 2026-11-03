Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raises UAE flag, celebrating solidarity and progress

UAE Flag Day Celebrated with Solidarity and Progress at Wahat Al Karama
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, raised the UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama on Tuesday to mark UAE Flag Day.
The ceremony was organised by the Presidential Court.
Representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Emirates Red Crescent attended.
A day solidarity and loyalty
Flag Day is celebrated every year on 3 November. The occasion is a moment to reflect on the values of solidarity and loyalty established by the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.
He said he hoped the UAE would continue to enjoy progress and prosperity under its leadership.
“Symbol of pride and honour”
His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the national colours are raised as a testament to the country’s development journey and a symbol of determination to invest in people, empower young people and advance progress.
His Highness described the flag as a symbol of national pride and honour, and of unity and national identity, and said it reflects a commitment to continued effort and generosity under the president’s leadership.