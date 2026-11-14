Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed offers condolences to families of Fujairah crash victims

Fourteen people died and 30 others were injured in the devastating accident
Fujairah: heikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the devastating road accident in Fujairah that claimed 14 lives and left 30 others injured.
Sheikh Theyab extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families following the tragedy, which occurred on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on Thursday.
The accident has left communities across the UAE mourning the loss of loved ones in one of the country's deadliest road accidents in recent years.
In an updated statement on Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Interior confirmed that 14 people had died in the accident, including 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals, following the completion of identification procedures.
The ministry also confirmed that 30 people had been injured, including eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis and two Brazilians.
According to Fujairah Police, the accident involved 23 vehicles, including 18 cars and five lorries.
Initial investigations indicated that a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle, colliding with another car before overturning and striking several vehicles that had slowed down or stopped because of traffic congestion.
The collision caused a fire that spread to several vehicles, with police, ambulance crews, rescue teams and Civil Defence personnel responding to the emergency.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that it was continuing to coordinate with the relevant authorities to complete investigations and procedures related to the accident, while respecting the privacy of the victims' families.